After months of self-love from a social distance, you may feel like you've seen enough — video porn, that is. If watching people go at it is feeling tired, these free audio porn apps are sure to make you (and your sex life) totally wired.

For Devlin Wylde, audio porn writer and host of the podcast, Wylde In Bed, listening to audio porn feels like hearing your lover whisper sexy things directly to you.

"There is something about having those earbuds in that makes it so intimate," Wylde tells Bustle. "Whether it's a salacious story, a sensuous description of how they would like to pleasure you, or how they are pleasuring themselves at the thought of you — every detail is dripping like nectar in your ear."

Listening to a sexy scene can be a more intimate experience than watching video porn. "Erotic audio draws you into the scene as if the words were caressing your mind into being involved," Wylde says. "When watching other people enjoy sexual satisfaction, you are just a voyeur. With any form of erotic audio, you are involved."

If you're looking to sucked into a steamy story, tune in to these seven erotic audio apps.

1 Ferly Ferly, an "audioguide to mindful sex," is like an affirmation journal and a porn website all in one. The app greets you with a "Reflection of the Week" prompt, such as, "When do I feel the sexiest?" or, "How does stress influence my sex life?" — inspiring you to slow down and tune into your sexuality. There's also a weekly community poll, allowing you to see other user's opinions on sex and sexuality. Ferly has a comprehensive library of erotic stories and guided masturbation, with male and female narrators, that you can sort by "Spice" level. It also has guided practices for partners to connect, "self-care" guides about body neutrality, attachment styles, reclaiming your sexuality, and podcast-style thought pieces called "Getting Curious" about sexual wellness and mental health. Dedicated to helping you better understand and nurture your body, Ferly is all about turning in before getting turned on.

2 Quinn Quinn is to audio porn apps what Jack In The Box is to fast food chains — whatever you're hungry for is on the menu. From "Overheard Sex" to "Boyfriend" to "Moans," there are more search categories than you can imagine. There's even a "Safe For Work" section hosting lighter stories, like friends reconnecting bad Tinder dates or making a second Instagram page. The app has various narrators, ranging in gender and age, and lets you search for specific creators when you find someone you like. Quinn also has a "playlist" feature, where a series of stories with a similar theme is curated for you. You can even upload your own stories to join in on the fun.

3 Aural Honey For your kinky fix, Aural Honey is all about role-playing, power play, and getting it on in public. The site is totally streamlined and strictly about sex, making it as easy as possible to get as frisky as possible. Every Aural Honey story is like watching video open your eyes closed. The categories range from "Cuddlef*ck" to "Submissive Honey" with a cheeky British narrator leading you through. If you're looking for something quick and dirty, Aural Honey will help you find your sweet spot.

4 Lush Stories Lush Stories is like social media for audio porn and erotica. You can submit your own audio porn, hear everyone else's, and go in chatrooms to connect with likeminded listeners. The site also hosts groups and forums where you can anonymously ask questions or engage more with your kinks and fantasies. There's a comprehensive list of tags ranging from "Fetish" to "Voyeurism" to "Skype Sex," and the audio stories range from quick and raunchy sex-centered sagas and longer, drawn-out romantic tales.

5 Girl on the Net Girl on the Net is as straightforward as it gets. She's a girl, on the internet, that likes to write erotica and record audio porn. Intended to destigmatize conversations about sex and masturbation, her stories range from hardcore BDSM to passionate tales of love. The site is divided into three main sections, "BDSM," "True Sex," and "Erotic Fiction." A variety of guest narrators bring their own energy to the site, ranging from food play stories to tales about sex toys and pegging.

6 Literotica Literotica is truly a one-stop-shop for all your erotic fiction and fantasy needs. The site has a live chat and personals section where you can seek out dates, chat with new friends, and find specific stories. There's a site bulletin board where you can see updates about the sites and get a behind-the-scenes look at your favorite authors and narrators. The audio section has erotica stories and epic poems ranging in tone and character with dozens of categories like: "First Time," "Erotic Horror," and collab pieces between different writers.

7 Maeve Whether you're looking for pleasure with yourself or with a partner, Maeve's got you covered. The app comes with three types of audio porn: guided routines, sensual stories, and sexy sounds. The self-pleasure section is all about self-massage, exploring your desires, and fantasy tales of finding passion in setting like "Caribbean Paradise" and "Flowery Meadow." The partner pieces range from guided foreplay to group sex scenes. You can sort stories by length, intensity, or narrator. If you like what you hear, you can unlock the whole app with a paid membership,

