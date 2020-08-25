When your masturbation routine is feeling tired, the best way to get turned on is to turn up — the volume of your audio porn. According to Gina Gutierrez, co-founder, and CEO of Dipsea, a subscription-based audio erotica app, audio porn is a form of erotic storytelling. In the simplest of terms, it's porn that you listen to instead of watch.

"Unlike most visual content, [audio porn] is highly intimate and personal," Gutierrez tells Bustle. "Every audio story you listen to will be your version of it because your own imagination designs it."

According to Gutierrez, audio porn is all about imagination. Rather than looking at actual performers on a strict set, you get to cast your scene — choosing the actors, outfits, and setting. "It’s the perfect way to tune back into your body, turn off your 'boss brain' after a long day," Gutierrez says. "It’s less about gratification and more about self-care. It’s partly about the end goal, but also about the journey getting there."

Devlin Wylde, audio porn writer and host of Wylde In Bed podcast, says listening to porn may help you feel more in the moment. "When watching video porn, it's difficult not to compare yourself with the actors, which can be intimating and most definitely a turn-off," Wylde tells Bustle. "With erotic audio, you don't have that comparison. It is just you and the narrator."

For Wylde, the ritualistic nature of listening to audio porn fosters a deep sense of intimacy for the listener. "Putting your earbuds in and lying back makes the story seem so much closer," Wylde says. "And with your hands free, you can enjoy all the delights of this sensuous pleasure to its ultimate climax."

Audio erotica allows you to explore those fantasies safely and comfortably.

Rather than watching video porn, audio porn lets you invest in the storyline without needing to hold or prop up a phone or computer. Untethered to a screen, audio porn feels like a lover or partner is dirty- talking directly to you. "Perhaps a salacious story, a sensuous description of how they would like to pleasure you, how they are pleasuring themselves at the thought of you," Wylde tells Bustle. "It is this intimacy that sets it apart from normal video pornography, where you are only a spectator."

Audio porn can still give your that spectator feeling — if that's what you're into. "Listening to Dipsea, you can feel like the voyeur, or you can become the character," Gutierrez says. "You’re told a story, so you have context on the characters and their chemistry, but there’s plenty of room for you to get creative and see the story unfold in your own mind."

Whether you're imaging yourself in a scene or enjoy watching something unfold, both Gutierrez and Wylde emphasize the fantastical aspect of audio erotica. Since you can't see graphic images or potentially-triggering scenes, audio erotica lets you explore different desires or kinks in a low-pressure way. "It’s an opportunity to explore sexual scenarios you’re curious about but haven’t explored (or don’t actually want to explore)," Gutierrez says. "Audio erotica allows you to explore those fantasies safely and comfortably."

In addition to stretching your sexy imagination, audio erotica can help you articulate your needs and desires in your own sex life. "Storytelling is an incredible learning tool!" Gutierrez says. "Dipsea can make things like asking for consent, and setting boundaries feel a lot more achievable because listeners can hear it modeled in really natural ways."

