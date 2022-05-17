6 Full-Body Tabata Workouts, Straight From Trainers

Fitness
For when you need a quickie HIIT session.
For a great full-body workout, choose a series of exercises and fit them into the Tabata format of 20 seconds on, and 10 seconds off. The goal is to work as intensely as possible for those 20 seconds, says trainer Joey Thurman. Repeat each round 8 times for a total of 4 minutes.
Thurman says this Tabata hits the quads, hamstrings, and glutes, as well as the abs and shoulders.
- Speed squats, 20 seconds.
- Rest, 10 secs.
- Reverse lunges, 20 seconds.
- Rest, 10 secs.
- Mountain climbers, 20 seconds.
- Rest, 10 secs.
- V-ups, 20 secs.
- Repeat.