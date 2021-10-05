Fitness
Moves to make literally everything easier.
Ergin Yalcin/E+/Getty Images
Functional training exercises are beneficial because they use multiple muscles at once to strengthen your body and improve your overall stability. The end result? Trainer Corey Lewis says they help make everyday activities easier. Here are 11 to add to your workout routine.
Getty Images/ Westend61
Lewis says this move translates to you being able to carry heavy grocery bags.
- Hold a medium weight in each hand.
- Draw shoulders back.
- Engage your core and keep your head lifted.
- Walk forward 20 steps while holding weights at your sides.
- Repeat 3 times.