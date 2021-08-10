Relationships
15 Funny Relationship Memes To Send Your Partner
They’re the perfect mix of silly and sentimental.
You’ve already texted your partner about the family barbecue this weekend, the broken shower curtain rod, and your annoying coworker who always finds a way to interrupt you during meetings — and it’s not even lunchtime yet. So if you’re trying to make your partner laugh (and you feel like killing some time before your next call) these funny relationship memes are the perfect mixture of silly and sentimental.
Whether you’ve just decided to define the relationship or you’ve already exchanged your vows, sending your partner funny texts can help you feel more connected during the day. With work, school, family, food shopping, and everything else you do in a week, taking a minute to laugh with the one you love can help you relax and recenter.
Plus, if a picture is worth a thousand words, a good meme is worth at least a million. No matter how long you and your partner have been together or how serious you are, sending your significant other a silly meme that describes your relationship lets them know you’re thinking about them. Here are 15 funny relationship memes to send to your love when you’re bored at work.