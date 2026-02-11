When spring cleaning, it’s typical to set aside a weekend to sort through your stuff. You block off your social calendar to declutter in the hopes of enjoying a sparkling home by Sunday evening. But, in reality, you often sweat and struggle for hours, find yourself reading old diaries and letters from under your bed, and look around to see you haven’t made a dent in the chaos.

To spare yourself the disappointment of not cleaning enough in your designated time frame, try getting rid of 10 things every day instead. On TikTok, creators like @emmamhooper have been using this technique to clean their space, and it seems so much more doable. “Welcome to day 12 of getting rid of 10 things in my apartment every single day until it doesn’t stress me out to live here,” she said in a viral clip, stepping aside to reveal a cluttered studio.

Emma went on to find 10 things she was willing to part with, like old birthday candles, a thrifted book, a coffee mug she never uses, and a big box of tea, which she planned to give to shelters and donation centers. Once the items were found, she was done cleaning for the day.

In a Jan. 9 post, @lauramahachek called this hack the “best way to get rid of junk,” noting it “feels so good to declutter a little bit every day.” In her comments, someone said, “Oh, this is a gem. I need to implement.” Another wrote, “So genius! I’m gonna put a reminder in my phone to do it every day.” Here’s how to do the decluttering hack yourself.

Get Rid Of 10 Things A Day

According to Laura Nolan, LCSW, a licensed psychotherapist, there are tons of reasons people may feel the urge to clean as spring looms. There’s the new beginning of the Lunar New Year, the spring equinox, more sun peeking through the windows — and it all makes you want to channel a fresh start.

“Symbolically, spring cleaning represents a tangible opportunity to release old objects and energy,” Nolan tells Bustle. For some, that can mean getting rid of all the piles: the stuff under the bed, the bulging closet, the junk in drawers, and the dusty papers.

“Everyone's need for cleanliness and order is a bit different, and there is nothing inherently wrong with clutter,” she says. However, some people don’t realize just how much their stuff is stressing them out and weighing them down.

If you feel on edge every time you get dressed or tired just looking around your living room, it could be a sign to give this hack a try. “People often get immobilized when it comes to cleaning and downsizing,” says Nolan, but the “10 things a day” hack makes it easier.

The “10 things a day” hack gives you a tangible goal. With this simple guideline to follow, it shouldn’t feel as hard to take action. It also allows you to chip away at your decluttering project little by little, so you don’t get overwhelmed.

Instead of investing an entire weekend or breaking a sweat while cleaning your closet, getting rid of a few small items regularly is easier to stick with.

How To Let It All Go

When creator @jazminegarcia tried this hack, she was indecisive about letting things go. It was easy for her to let go of a jewelry pouch, an old phone case, and a hair clip, but she paused when parting with tech boxes and a cute PR gift.

“This is really hard for me,” she said, while pondering what she might regret giving away. She worried she might need to use the boxes someday, and a lot of people could relate. One commenter said, “Holding onto nice boxes is a millennial trait we need to break! Lol.”

According to Nolan, you can make the process easier by starting with items that don’t have an emotional value. Instead of tackling your closet or mug collection, go through a junk drawer and throw out rubber bands, twist ties, and crinkled receipts. The idea is to start small and build momentum.

To release your attachment to tech boxes and other things you “might need some day,” she recommends reminding yourself that, if you ever do actually need it, you’ll find a way to manage without it. It might also help to think about the cost of keeping the item. How much space does it take up? How often does it get in the way? There’s a chance you don’t use it at all, but trip over it daily.

Finding things to donate, like tea or cans of soup, might also make it more manageable. “It can further the dopamine-releasing cycle because it is a direct way to help others,” Nolan says. “If you feel completely stuck, set a time limit — for example, 5 minutes — and declutter in a way that feels easiest to you.”

It’s also OK to start with fewer items per day. This should feel like a fun project and one that makes you inspired to clean, not a stressful strain. “If the goal doesn't feel like the right fit, you probably won't accomplish it,” Nolan says, so feel free to tweak as necessary.

Find 10 things to toss or donate every day, and you should get on a roll. To stay motivated, “have a clear vision of what a delightful, peaceful home space means to you,” Nolan says, then keep going until your closet is cleared out or you feel like you can breathe easy again.

