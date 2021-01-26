The eldest millennials are now 38 years old. TikTok is full of memes mocking the youngest of the generation staring down the barrel of their 30s, and they can serve as a humbling reminder that knee problems are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to changing health concerns. We caught up with Dr. Jake Deutsch to understand what the most commonly overlooked health concerns for millennials are and what advice he has for incorporating manageable changes that can help you lead a healthier life.

Dr. Jake brakes down why hypertension, Type 2 diabetes, skin cancer, and mental health should be things you're monitoring more closely as you get older. In the video above, he offers up simple tips for how you can develop incremental habits that can lead to a healthier outcome.

