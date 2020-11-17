It’s safe to say this year’s been a tough one — which is why gifts that reduce stress might be top of your list for friends and family as we close out 2020. These health and wellness holiday gifts can help your favorite people get grounded, start new rituals, and take the best possible care of themselves. Bonus? It’ll make you feel good to make them feel good.

These wellness gift picks were curated with the idea of staying home in mind. You’ll find meditation cushions, at-home workout tools, and a good book that can help the winter nights pass by more quickly — or set habits that’ll carry through to the rest of the year. Wellness is truly the gift that keeps giving, so once you get your best friends, parents, or siblings started with these presents, you can rest easy knowing they have the tools to keep up their self-care game.

Check out these relaxing gift ideas, from our most-wanted holiday list to yours.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Editorial team.

1 Make Your Matcha Kit Golde $45 See On Golde Golde's kit bundles together high-quality matcha and a bamboo whisk to bring tradition and ritual to your morning caffeine — perfect for your friend who swears she's quitting coffee in 2021.

2 CBD Menstrual Cramp Roller Sheabrand $45 See On Sheabrand This rollerball is infused with 500mg of CBD as well as menthol and essential oils to tackle menstrual cramps from the top down. It's a luxurious way to help a friend deal with their monthly struggle.

3 Sponsored by Athleta Athleta Rainier Reflective Printed Tight Athleta $109 See On Athleta These breathable and sweat-wicking tights from Athleta are made for cold-weather workouts, and reflective details mean they're the perfect gift for that friend who never lets a little darkness get in the way of her run.

4 Gift Card For 5 Classes HealHaus $50 See On Healhaus HealHaus, a wellness space in Brooklyn, NY, offers drop-in online yoga and meditation classes, workshops on astrology, therapy, reiki, breathwork, and more, as well as private sessions. You can also chip in toward the space’s Therapy Fund, which subsidizes talk therapy for BIPOC communities, if mental health is close to your giftee’s heart.

5 Infrared Sauna Blanket V3 Higher Dose $499 See On Higher Dose If you're looking for a gift you can split with your siblings, consider this infrared sauna blanket, which delivers the benefits of a good schvitz — relaxation, better sleep, and more — at home.

6 Monthly Planner Subscription For 1 Year Silk + Sonder $160 See On Silk + Sonder These curated bullet journal-inspired self-care planners arrive before the start of the month to help the recipient focus on productivity, planning, introspection, and mindfulness.

7 Zafu and Zabuton Meditation Cushion Set Sage Meditation $114.98 See On Sage Meditation Half the battle with meditation is getting yourself comfy. This two-cushion set gives you options for however you like to get centered. It also doesn’t hurt to soften up your WFH situation.

8 Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike Amazon $339.99 See On Amazon Consider this a gift for everyone in your home. This Amazon bestseller has nearly 3,000 5-star reviews, and it's a safe way to keep up with your spin class obsession while there’s still, you know, a pandemic going on.

9 Morgan Harper Nichols Yoga Mat Society6 $49 $34.30 See On Society6 The Instagram-famous artist brings her dreamy prints to your self-care practice via these Society6 yoga mats, which even come with a carrying strap — not that these practical works of art need to leave the living room.

10 Ceramic Ritual Oil Diffuser Standard Dose $98 See On Standard Dose This stylish essential oil diffuser takes any meditation experience to another level. Pair it with Bodha’s calm blend ($34) to round out the set.