10 Heart-Opening Yoga Poses That Feel So Good

Fitness
Expand that chest and stretch those shoulders.
Heart-opening yoga poses stretch the muscles around your heart, says yoga instructor Liz Wexler. These include back extensions and other moves that expand your chest and push your shoulders back for a calming, upper body stretch.
Heart-opening poses can be done every day as needed, says Wexler, especially when you want to release tight chest muscles for better posture. Because they focus on “opening” your heart, these moves also promote feelings of gratitude, calm, and kindness. Here are 10 poses to try.