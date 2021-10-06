Self-care looks different for everyone, but for me, it usually involves an intense workout followed by a cozy lounge session bolstered by the soothing benefits of my favorite CBD products. CBD, or cannabidiol, comes from the part of the hemp plant that doesn’t get you high. There are a ton of different ways you can use CBD, but my personal favorite is to slather a cannabis-enhanced cream on my sore day-after-the-gym muscles.

The one I reach for over and over again is Hempfusion’s Sports Pain Relief Cream, a topical lotion that smells exactly like mint chocolate chip ice cream and instantly makes me feel better, even after a rock climbing session that leaves my shoulders feeling like Jell-o.

It has 1.75% menthol as the active ingredient (hence the ice cream effect) that has an immediate cooling effect. Peppermint oil and pepper fruit extract add a pleasant tingle, and soothing ingredients like aloe vera, eucalyptus, and of course, broad-spectrum hemp extract round out this powerful blend.

Unlike some other recovery creams, this one isn’t sticky or greasy. It soaks right into my skin without leaving any residue and doesn’t stain clothing or bedding. It has a lightweight texture that’s easy to apply, and I can’t stress enough how much I love the way this cream smells. In addition to using it post-workout, I’ve also rubbed it on my feet after a night out in uncomfortable shoes. It’s a game-changer.

Hempfusion makes a few other topical products, including a rich CBD balm with a shea butter base, and a velvety all-purpose CBD cream infused with peppermint and jojoba oil. I love that they use only USDA-certified organic hemp, and that they work with a select few organic farms to ensure that you’re getting a high-quality product.

Beyond topicals, Hempfusion actually makes what is hands-down my favorite CBD tincture. I’ve tried tons of different brands and usually find the flavor to be off-putting enough that it just isn’t worth it. Hempfusion’s citrus-flavored oil tincture is another story.

Instead of being loaded up with added sugar or sugar-alternatives to mask the hemp flavor, they use a blend of orange oil, rosemary extract, and ginger ale flavor to create a tincture with a balanced flavor profile that wouldn’t be out of place in a cocktail. Personally, I like to add a dropper into the steamed milk I use for lattes to start the day on a chill note. It’s also great in smoothies, especially ones that already have tangy, citrus notes.

If you don’t love citrus, there’s are also chocolate and unflavored versions available. All of Hempfusion’s tinctures come in strengths ranging from 10mg to 50mg, and the best one for you will depend largely on your preferences. I personally like the 50mg citrus tincture the best, since I find that it makes me noticeably more relaxed.

If messing with a tincture feels like too much effort (I felt this way for the longest time!), it’s worth trying CBD gummies to round out your stash. Like their tinctures, Hempfusion’s CBD gummies don’t have artificial flavors, which I love. You might also get a bit of an immune-system boost from the 100 mg of elderberry in each gummy, and they’re gluten-free and vegan, too.