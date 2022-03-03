Shutterstock
Doing HIIT treadmill workouts will take your cardio sessions to the next level, says Barry's trainer Andrew Nunez. Instead of running at a single pace, you’ll walk and run — sometimes on an incline — in spurts of tough efforts to improve your endurance. Here, 7 workouts to try.
Shutterstock
Running coach Claire Bartholic likes this routine to build strength.
- Start flat at brisk walk, 10 minutes.
- Raise incline 4-6%, run at medium-high effort, 90 seconds.
- No incline, walk 2 mins.
- Repeat pattern 4 to 10 times.
- Cool-down walk, 5 minutes.