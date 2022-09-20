Hinge Added A Video Prompt Feature, So Get Your Camera Rolling

Dating
It's the fastest way to show off your personality.
Hinge
On Sept. 20, Hinge rolled out a new feature: video prompts. Similar to the dating app’s voice prompts feature, which launched in 2021, this new tool is designed to help you show potential matches exactly who you are.
Users can record video clips of up to 30 seconds from right within the app. There’s no way to upload a pre-existing video using these prompts, and that’s by design. A rep for Hinge tells Bustle, “In the age of BeReal, the company is encouraging more in-the-moment authenticity.”