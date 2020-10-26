Sex & Relationships

11 At-Home Date Ideas Inspired By TV Shows

How to stay in and have fun, like Jess and Nick.

By Carolyn Steber

Once you and your partner have finished watching everything there is to watch on Netflix, it's time to get up and plan a few fun at-home dates inspired by your favorite TV shows. Because you never have to fully part ways with Parks and Rec.

Bake

Inspired by The Great British Baking Show, pull out some sugar, flour, and baking sheets, and see what you can make in the kitchen. When you're done, judge each other's creations, Mary Berry style.

