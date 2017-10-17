The Science Behind Why You Get Déjà Vu Is Actually Really Creepy

If you've experienced a flicker of recognition as you do something — pet a cat, watch a film, enter a house you know you've never been in before — you've experienced the puzzling psychological phenomenon that is déjà vu. It's a sudden sensation, often short-lived, that suggests that you've experienced your current situation before, and are recalling it vividly, even when you know you haven't. Déjà vu is a psychiatric oddity that's extremely common, occurring in about 60% of the population. And understanding how déjà vu works might shed light on the functions of human memory and our complex brains.
"Though the reasons behind why people experience déjà vu are not yet fully understood, over the past two decades, great scientific progress has been made toward understanding it," Anne Cleary Ph.D., head of the Human Memory Lab at Colorado State University, tells Bustle.
It's possible that there are several kinds of déjà vu created by different situations, and that we won't fully understand the mechanisms and how they interact until a lot more experimentation is done. For the time being, though, don't worry if you experience déjà vu a few times a year. You're not being haunted or having a premonition. Bits of your brain are just ever-so-slightly, briefly, putting a memory in the wrong box.
Experts:
Anne M. Cleary Ph.D.
Sanam Hafeez Psy.D.
Studies:
