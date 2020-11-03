With fewer than 60 days until Christmas, there's a great deal of uncertainty about whether we'll be able to celebrate the season with family and friends this December. After SAGE scientists recorded a surge of new and rising COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Oct. 31 that England would be going into a month-long lockdown from Thursday, Nov. 5. The news has been pretty bleak, casting doubt whether a "normal" Crimbo is on the cards for 2020. The question on everyone's mind is, with England residents unable to mix households under the new measures, how many people will be able to visit at Christmas?

What Does Second Lockdown Mean For Christmas?

During a press conference last month (Oct. 12), Boris Johnson said he would do "his absolute best" to ensure a normal Christmas. However, as coronavirus-linked deaths skyrocketed, the government was under pressure to introduce more extreme restrictions before the festive period.

Scientific advisor Professor John Edmunds had warned the government that “without taking action," a normal Christmas was "wishful thinking in the extreme,” reports BBC News. On Tuesday (Oct. 27) there were 9,199 Covid-19 patients in England's hospitals, and the UK saw its highest daily death toll since May 27 with 267 fatalities. Back in September, SAGE reported that "cases are increasing across the country in all age groups". It had urged the government to introduce a "circuit-breaker" lockdown to avoid "a very large epidemic with catastrophic consequences."

It's now hoped that the month-long lockdown will help slow the current rate of infections across the country. Per Sky News, Cabinet Minister Michael Gove hopes the country's reinfection rate will be "significantly reduced" by Dec. 2, although he admits that the national lockdown could last longer than four weeks if things don't improve.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Rules for Christmas Day aren't yet decided however Environment Secretary George Eustice (Oct. 28), warned that families could be "banned from holding large gatherings" although it's "too early" to confirm. Per The Guardian, Eustice said precautions could take place if it's deemed necessary.

“It’s too early to say though exactly what restrictions will be in place by Christmas," he said "and obviously if we do need to have restrictions in place and prevent families from coming together in large gatherings if that’s necessary to control the virus, that’s what we’ll have to do.”

Per Sky News, England will revert back to its regional tiered restrictions following the nationwide lockdown. As we witnessed over the last few weeks, under Tier 1, 2, and Tier 3 rules gatherings of more than six people in England are illegal. In high alert areas, people must not meet with anybody outside their household in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place. As it currently stands, the highest COVID-19 infection rates continue to be seen in the North West, and Yorkshire and The Humber.

Eustice added: "If necessary, we will have to put regulations in place, yes, but we want to make sure that people can enjoy Christmas and come together as families still, but it may not be in quite sort of large gatherings that some people would normally experience.

"We want people to have a Christmas that is as close to normal as possible.

"There will undoubtedly be frustrations about the restrictions but people also understand we have to control the spread of the virus."

Brothers91/Getty

Wales and Northern Ireland are currently experiencing their own versions of "fire-breaker" lockdowns and Scotland is continuing with it’s five-tiered system. All of these will prove problematic for for those who want to see extended family over the Christmas period. More information on each can be found here.

Is It Safe To Have People Round For Christmas?

As we all know, coronavirus is spread when you are physically close to someone with the illness, which is why social gatherings come with a set of risks.

Not seeing friends and family over Christmas is a tough pill to swallow but as ITV's Dr. Hilary Jones said on Good Morning Britain last week, festive get-togethers are "massive cause for concern."

"There is a huge popularity for the idea of families to be together for Christmas," said Dr. Hilary, ahead of the lockdown news. "But the virus only takes a matter of minutes or even seconds to spread," he warned. "Unless we stop different households getting together, the R rate is going to increase and the situation is going to get worse."