All The Info You Need To Know About COVID Booster Jabs

As it currently stands, more than 45 million people in the UK are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, having received two doses of the available vaccines. However, as the UK gears up for a “challenging winter”, COVID-19 booster jabs are currently being offered to help strengthen immunity amongst the most vulnerable.

Top-up jabs were first introduced in the UK back in September after it was discovered that vaccine protection from all available jabs “begins to wane after about six months.” According to the Department of Health, around 10 million people in the UK have now received their booster jab but there are still many eligible people who have not.

So, who is exactly is eligible to get their booster jab and how can you book one in?

Who Is Eligible To Get The COVID Booster Jab In The UK?

Much like the previous vaccine rollout, the booster jabs are currently reserved for those most at risk of experiencing serious illness due to COVID-19. This means booster jabs are currently available for:

People over the age of 50.

People over the age of 16 with a high-risk health condition (see here for more details).

Frontline health workers are also eligible.

It’s not yet been confirmed when the booster jabs will be available to the rest of the population.

How To Book Your COVID Booster Jab In The UK?

Those who are eligible can receive the booster jab six months (at least 182 days) after they received their second dose (although you can book your appointment after five months or 152 days). The booster jab will either be Pfizer or Moderna and you don’t have to receive the same vaccine that you were originally vaccinated with.

In England, you can make a booking for your booster via the NHS website or by calling 119. People can get vaccinated at at an NHS walk-in centre with no appointment.

In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, you must book in advance to get your booster jab.