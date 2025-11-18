Contrary to popular belief, pre-workout warm-ups don’t have to be a boring round of static stretches. In fact, they can be super fun. On TikTok, they’ve even turned into a game.

On the app, “immersive warm-ups” and “interactive workouts” are going viral not only because they get your blood pumping, but because they’re so unserious. On Nov. 15, @indiagants tried one workout, which involved doing hand motions in front of her TV. “OK, this might be the best one yet,” she said, while the clip showed her waving “hi” to a cat.

Immersive workouts give you a motion to do — like chopping, waving, marching in place, or jumping — that matches with a video clip or animation happening on your screen. In India’s comments section, one person said, “I’m crying. This is hilarious.” Another wrote, “This is great seasonal depression activities, thank you!” They’re an easy way to make your workouts fun, and since most of them are only two minutes long, they work perfectly as a warm-up, too.

Creator @itsjustasana did one at home before going to the gym, which involved chopping up a cucumber and casting a fishing pole. In her comments, someone said, “I love how much everyone smiles when they do this. It’s like endorphins just rushing all over,” while another wrote, “I just tried this and it was so fun lol.” Here’s what to know.

What To Know About Immersive Workouts

To find one of these videos, go to YouTube and search “interactive warm-up” or “immersive workout.” A bunch of options will pop up, like a viral Christmas and New Year's video that prompts you to stomp through virtual snow and deck a tree with decor.

You’ll also see the viral version everyone’s loving on TikTok that includes jumping, swaying side to side in a movie theater, and batting items off a table. The images that match up with each action are so funny and engaging; you may even forget you’re exercising.

According to Josh York, a certified personal trainer and founder of GYMGUYZ, these workouts feel playful, but they also wake up a lot of muscle groups. “When you chop, twist, or swipe across your body, your core kicks in, especially your obliques,” he tells Bustle. “When you clap, reach, or move your arms quickly, the shoulders, chest, and upper back all get engaged.”

The footwork involved with jumping or bouncing fires up the legs, glutes, and calves, he says, and because you’re shuffling and shifting your weight, you also engage the stabilizer muscles around your hips and spine. “It’s basically a fun, light, full-body tune-up that prepares you for more intense training — without feeling like you are grinding through a typical warm-up.”

These videos can also be your workout for the day, especially if you keep your energy high. Shuffle your feet in place between each set, like @eva.besserer, who jumps and uses her whole body with each motion. One tip? It’s natural to do each motion — like waving or chopping — with your dominant hand, so make sure you switch it up and use your other arm to get a well-balanced warm-up.

Start with one video, then queue up another if you want to keep the momentum going. “If you combine a few of these back to back, you can build a legit workout,” York says. “Three to five of them in a row will get you 10 to 15 minutes of solid movement. It’s quick, effective, and perfect for someone who wants a fast cardio burst.”

They also make for a great mid-workday break or a mood booster if you’re feeling kind of blah. For the full effect, pull up a video on the biggest screen you have, like a TV or a projector. That way, it’ll feel even more immersive as you swat, wave, and walk.

Trying It Out

You might see these viral immersive workouts on TikTok and want to try them immediately. At least, that’s what happened to me. When one popped up on my FYP, it was only a matter of seconds before I was throwing virtual snowballs at a snowman.

The videos are so simple — often just the outline of a person or some clip art on a black screen — and yet they really do feel immersive. My favorite effect? When it asks you to jump up and down, and then the screen shakes, kind of like an impact tremor. Too funny.

One or two rounds felt like the perfect warm-up for me, but they were so silly I ended up doing about three or four more, and then counted it as my workout for the day. It felt good to move my body, and it helped that they made me laugh the entire time too.

Source:

Josh York, certified personal trainer, founder of GYMGUYZ