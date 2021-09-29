Fitness

9 Glute-Burning Incline Treadmill Workouts

Time to climb.

Try these incline treadmill workouts for strength training and cardio in one.
By Carolyn Steber

Walking on a treadmill is a great way to exercise. But if you want to take things up a notch, try an incline treadmill workout. Trainer Carrie Hall says exercising on an incline boosts cardio endurance and also strengthens legs and glutes. Here, some routines to get you started.

Hall’s 4-Minute Sets

Do 3-5 rounds for some cardio.

- Walk at 3% incline, 4 mph, 60 seconds.

- Walk at 5%, 4 mph, 60 secs.

- Walk at 3%, 4 mph, 20 secs.

- Lateral steps at 3%, 1.5 mph, 10 secs.

- Reset, walk forward for 20 seconds.

- Repeat lateral walks on other side, 10 secs.

