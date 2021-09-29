Fitness
Time to climb.
Tempura/E+/Getty Images
Walking on a treadmill is a great way to exercise. But if you want to take things up a notch, try an incline treadmill workout. Trainer Carrie Hall says exercising on an incline boosts cardio endurance and also strengthens legs and glutes. Here, some routines to get you started.
M_a_y_a/E+/Getty Images
Do 3-5 rounds for some cardio.
- Walk at 3% incline, 4 mph, 60 seconds.
- Walk at 5%, 4 mph, 60 secs.
- Walk at 3%, 4 mph, 20 secs.
- Lateral steps at 3%, 1.5 mph, 10 secs.
- Reset, walk forward for 20 seconds.
- Repeat lateral walks on other side, 10 secs.