On Dec. 15, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the House of Commons that a new variant of COVID-19 had been identified in the UK. He said this new strain is spreading faster and could be behind the "very sharp, exponential rises" in cases across the South East. Hearing that the virus could be changing and mutating is obviously unnerving, so, for those looking searching for more information, here’s what we know about the new COVID-19 strain so far.

The new strain of COVID-19 was first found in Kent by Public Health England. It’s since been identified in 60 local authority areas and is believed to be similar to mutations discovered in other countries.

Is the new COVID-19 more dangerous?

There are two key differences between the original strain of COVID-19 and this new, and both have something to do with spike proteins. These proteins are the key that the virus uses to enter the body’s cells. Any adaptations that make it easier for COVID-19 to penetrate the cells may make the strain more dangerous and the cures less effective. But is that what's happening right now?

The short answer is, we don't know yet. But, speaking on Dec. 15, Hancock said: "I must stress at this point there is currently nothing to suggest that this variant is more likely to cause serious disease and the latest clinical advice is that it's highly unlikely this mutation would fail to respond to a vaccine."

Right now, researchers don’t appear to be too worried. While a mutating virus sounds terrifying, viruses change by nature. More research needs to be done to establish whether the new strain may have different symptoms, be more severe, or last longer.

JESSICA TAYLOR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

However, scientists have noted that the pace at which the virus mutated could be worrying. The COVID-19 Genomics UK (Cog-UK) consortium were the first researchers to identify the mutation and will be keeping a close eye on it. Speaking to the BBC, Professor Nick Loman from Cog-UK said, “It has a surprisingly large number of mutations, more than we would expect, and a few look interesting.”

Mutations can result in viruses spreading more quickly. The Guardian reported that the new strain was detected in a patient in Cambridge with a weakened immune system. They were treated with blood plasma taken from a recovered COVID-19 patient that contained antibodies. The virus mutated during the treatment and became resistant to the antibodies.

Ravi Gupta, professor of clinical microbiology at the Cambridge Institute of Therapeutic Immunology and Infectious Disease, told The Guardian, “We need to crack down on it [the new stain]. We don’t know what it’s going to do long term but we can’t take a chance on it. It’s unlikely it’ll make people sicker, but it could make it harder to control.”

What does it mean for the vaccine?

Hancock and researchers have said that they don’t think that the new strain of COVID-19 could threaten how effective the developed vaccines are. Both the Pfiezer and Oxford vaccine train the body to attack multiple parts of the spike protein so they could still work against new strains of the virus.

Similarly, not all mutations will result in the virus spreading faster and it may even slow the spread. However, as the new strain has only just been detected, more research needs to be done.

Speaking to the Guardian, the Executive Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Emergencies Programme, Dr Michael Ryan, said, “This kind of evolution and mutations are actually quite common. The question ... is: does this make the virus more serious? Does it allow the virus to transmit more easily? Does it in any way interfere with diagnostics? Would it in any way interfere with vaccine effectiveness? None of these questions are addressed yet.”