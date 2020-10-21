8 Surprising Things That Can Happen When You Get An IUD

So you've decided to take the plunge and get an intra-uterine device (IUD) put in to protect you from pregnancy. If you're concerned about bleeding, cramps, or any other side effects from your IUD, be reassured that they're considered pretty mild and uncommon.

"Side effects of IUDs are few," Dr. Jonathan Schaffir M.D., an OB-GYN at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, tells Bustle. But it's always best to know all of the possible outcomes when you're making a decision about your reproductive health.

Side effects vary depending on the type of IUD you have, Dr. Felice Gersh, M.D., an OB-GYN, founder of Integrative Medical Group, and author of PCOS SOS Fertility Fast Track, tells Bustle. There are two kinds of IUDs: hormonal, which release small doses of hormones into your reproductive system, and copper, which makes your uterus inhospitable to sperm. Some side effects are common regardless of what you have, Dr. Gersh says. Abnormal bleeding and pain happen to a lot of people after they've had an IUD inserted for the first time. Other side effects are linked to particular types of IUD.

Just because a side effect can happen doesn't mean it's going to happen to you. If you notice any of these after getting an IUD fitted, let your OB-GYN know. Here are some of the side effects of IUDs.

Heavier Periods "With the copper IUD, periods may be somewhat heavier and crampier than usual," Dr. Schaffir says. Because copper IUDs don't involve hormones, they don't stop you from having a period, and people who've had one fitted often report a heavier period, particularly in the first few months. It's not known exactly why this is — it could have to do with blood flow in your reproductive system, or irritation to your uterus — but stock up on heavy-duty pads or be prepared to empty your menstrual cup a lot.

Lighter Periods — Or No Period At All "With the hormonal IUD, periods are lighter, sometimes to the point where a period does not come at all," Dr. Schaffir says. This is relatively common; in 20% of people who have the Mirena hormonal IUD, according to the Food and Drug Association (FDA), periods disappear entirely. This is why hormonal IUDs are sometimes recommended to help people deal with heavy periods.

Discomfort During Sex "Rarely, IUDs may be related to some discomfort during intercourse," Dr. Schaffir says. In a small study published in Obstetrics & Gynecology in 2016, 17% of people with IUDs reported sexual dysfunction in the first three months after their IUD was inserted, citing increased bleeding in particular. (It's worth noting that 40% of people reported positive changes in their sex lives, too!) Your sexual partner might also feel uncomfortable if they can feel the strings of the IUD, Dr. Gersh adds, but it's basically impossible for sex, no matter how rough, to dislodge an IUD.

A Higher Risk Of Pelvic Inflammation From STIs If a person with an IUD gets an STI, the infection is more likely to affect their reproductive system and result in a painful pelvic infection, or Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID), Dr. Schaffir says. Studies show that this remains pretty rare — and an IUD won't cause PID on its own — but it's a good idea to use condoms and dental dams with new partners, even with birth control.

Perforated Uterus In unusual cases, Dr. Gersh says, the IUD can decide it wants to embed itself in your uterus. This is really rare; a study published in Open Access Journal of Contraception in 2016 found that it only happens in about one in 1,000 IUD insertions. You'll know that something's off if your IUD is perforating your uterus, because the muscle walls will start cramping and you'll experience pain. It will likely have to be removed surgically.

Intercranial Hypertension This might be a really, really uncommon side effect of hormonal IUDs, Dr. Gersh says. It's a condition where the pressure of the fluid surrounding the brain gets too high, causing serious headaches and, in some people, loss of sight. "This is rare," Dr. Gersh says. One 2015 study published in Therapeutic Advances In Drug Safety found that a hormonal IUD appeared to be linked to a higher risk of intercranial hypertension. But a lot more studies need to happen before scientists understand how or why.

Experts:

Dr. Felice Gersh M.D.

Dr. Jonathan Schaffir M.D.

