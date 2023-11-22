The Trendy Wellness Practice Jamie-Lynn Sigler Does Every Single Day

In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with stars to discuss all things wellness, from their favorite skin care products to their hacks for getting a good night’s sleep. Here, Jamie-Lynn Sigler talks about her health journey, the reality shows she watches to unwind, and her go-to coffee recipe.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler doesn’t know who she’d be without her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. “It’s odd to be grateful for something like this, but I am,” she says, perched on a couch in the New York Edition Hotel's Park Suite. “I don’t know if I would’ve been led down this path of getting to know myself the way that I do because of it.”

The actor, known for The Sopranos and Entourage, was diagnosed at 20 years old, at the peak of her career. But she kept it to herself for almost 15 years before going public. “It was a moment not only for me to begin my next phase and journey with my RMS and self-reflection but also be aware and become part of a tight-knit and beautiful group of people within the MS community that are supportive and loving.” Now, she’s taking her power back: The actor has teamed up with Novartis, creating a three-step guide for navigating RMS (relapsing forms of MS).

Although MS has affected many aspects of Sigler’s life, including her self-care routine, it also has made her more in tune with her body. “I am a beast with my self-care,” she says. “RMS has made me focus heavily on it and come to prioritize it.”

Below, Sigler talks to Bustle about her morning rituals, her go-to treat, and the best wellness advice she’s ever received.

How has RMS affected your self-care routine?

My family knows I’m a better mom, wife, person to be around when I give myself the 30 to 40 minutes a day to do what I want to do. A lot of that involves cold plunging. I feel a calling to do it every day, and I know that it’s something that my body craves and my mind wants.

“I always know that my intention every time I show up is to do my best, and that’s good enough for me.”

I stretch daily, usually right before bed, to energetically let go of a lot of the stressors of the day. I can do it while I watch TV, so it doesn’t feel so laborious. Meditation for me has also been a savior. I’ll sit down and close my eyes and just say this mantra: “This is where I’m at today.” In that acceptance, I feel like a lot of grace comes for myself because I’m just allowing whatever it is to be.

What’s your morning routine like?

I get the kids out and ready for school, so I make snacks, lunches, and breakfasts before they’re out the door. Then, before I do anything else, I will cold plunge and meditate.

What do you usually have for breakfast? Are you a coffee or a tea person?

I’m a coffee person. My friend taught me this incredible recipe with frozen coffee pods. So I pour [the iced coffee]; I’ll put in a little hazelnut milk, a little raw cream, and an ounce of maple syrup, and blend it over ice. It tastes like dessert. That’s my morning treat, and then I’ll have eggs and avocado.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler Novartis

I know you said sometimes you’ll go to Pilates. Are there any other exercises you do?

I have physical therapy and a few exercises that I do daily — sometimes I even do them if I’m sitting at a restaurant or in the car. I try to do some sort of physical activity every day. Wherever I’m at with my RMS, I don’t push it, but I make sure that I am doing the most.

What’s your favorite way to de-stress after a long day?

Watching Bravo. Usually any Real Housewives franchise or Summer House, Winter House, or Southern Charm.

I used to be heavily into Bachelor in Paradise and all those, but then Bravo took over my life. But I will do Love Is Blind.

What’s the best wellness advice you’ve ever received?

Always do your best. I don’t pressure myself to accomplish any specific goal. I always know that my intention every time I show up is to do my best, and that’s good enough for me.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.