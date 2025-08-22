Jessica Pegula Always Stays On Her Toes

In Bustle’s The Pregame, we ask athletes about their pregame rituals. How do they get in the zone? What do they wear on the court? Do they have any superstitions before a big game? Here, tennis player Jess Pegula shares her pre-match rituals and the music she listens to on repeat.

Jessica Pegula is a force on the tennis court. While at the Bad Homburg Open on June 28, she clinched a 6-4, 7-5 win against Iga Swiatek, marking her ninth career singles title. This match followed the ATX Open in Texas and the Credit One Charleston Open in South Carolina — both of which she won.

The professional tennis player also competed in the Miami Open and Wimbledon this year, and she’s set to take the court again at the U.S. Open in Queens, New York, where she’ll play singles and mixed doubles. Pegula is currently ranked fourth in the world in singles, but she’s also known for taking the world by storm alongside Coco Gauff throughout 2022 and 2023. The pair won multiple tournaments together, including the Miami Open.

Since Pegula is constantly on the go for matches, she partnered with World of Hyatt Hotels, both to enjoy the hotel gyms and breakfasts, and also to engage with fans. Through this collab, Pegula will offer expert tennis insight and provide World of Hyatt members with exciting opportunities to be a part of the sport.

Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Pegula’s intense travel schedule means she’s also constantly adjusting her pregame rituals. Even though tournaments might seem tidy and organized to the audience, there’s often some last-minute scrambling going on behind the scenes.

“Since I’m always following matches, warm-ups can be tricky to manage. You never know exactly when you’re going to go on,” she says. “There's definitely been some matches where all of a sudden it'll go really fast or maybe the person before me gets hurt, and I’ll think, ‘Oh my gosh, I wasn’t expecting that. It’s me [up next!]’”

Here, Pegula shares her tips for getting ready in a flash and how she chooses the perfect match day ‘fit.

Robert Prange/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

How do you get in the zone?

I like to create a new routine at each venue and stick with it throughout the tournament. It often includes gripping my own rackets. I usually have six of them. It takes me a good 10 to 15 minutes, but I take my time. It feels therapeutic. I’ll also put in my headphones and listen to music.

What do you listen to?

Right now, a lot of SZA and Dua Lipa. I like a fun dance vibe that keeps me loose.

How do you warm up?

The timing of each game is sometimes unpredictable, but I’ll try to start getting warm about 30 minutes before a match. I’ll ride a bike or do some footwork and hand-eye coordination drills, like catching the ball or juggling.

What’s your go-to skin care routine for the court?

I’m skin care obsessed. I even have my company, Ready24, that’s built around an active lifestyle. I grew up with really bad skin, and I felt like every time I went to the dermatologist, they would ask if I sweat a lot and say that I shouldn’t wear certain products in the sun, so my line is built for that.

Tennis has so many cute outfit options. How do you choose what to wear?

I’m an Adidas athlete, so I meet with them before a tournament to pick clothes and make sure everything fits. Obviously, I’m focused on playing, but I do believe that when you look good and feel good, you play better.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.