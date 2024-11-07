In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with stars to chat about all things wellness, from their favorite skin care products to their hacks for getting a good night’s sleep. Here, JoJo Fletcher shares her go-to recipe, the story behind her beverage company Saint Spritz, and her tip for avoiding burnout.

Joelle “JoJo” Fletcher is a girl on the go. The former Bachelorette star, real estate developer, and entrepreneur has crafted a wellness routine that’s fit for any coast — West, East, or Amalfi.

“My sister-in-law, Mallory [Patton], and I are very close and spent a lot of time exploring Europe in the summer together,” Fletcher tells Bustle, reflecting on her close relationship with her brother and extended family.

Inspired by these trips between Italy, her hometown in Texas, and the couple’s home in Puerto Rico, Fletcher was energized to take her favorite spritz into her own hands — literally. In June 2023, she and Patton launched Saint Spritz, a ready-to-drink spritz made with wine and real juice, that the brand cheekily refers to as “departure in a can.”

Here, Fletcher takes us through her favorite mantra, her pre-med past, and the one recipe she makes every single day.

What is your morning routine?

My routine is simple. I get up, wash my face, brush my teeth, and drink a big glass of water — room temperature. Then, I go straight to coffee.

How do you take your coffee?

I do three shots of espresso poured over ice with a touch of water, and my favorite part is adding a splash of Chobani creamer in the Sweet Cream flavor. I put it in our Saint Spritz tumbler and it stays cold, I love it.

What is your fitness routine?

I make sure I move my body every day. I love to start my morning with a long walk, and disconnect. When I’m traveling a lot, I find myself waking up with anxiety, and putting on my favorite podcast or playlist really balances my mindset. Other than that, my favorite workouts are a Peloton session at the gym, or pickleball with friends in my neighborhood.

What’s your favorite podcast to tune into?

I’m very into self-help content right now. I just listened to the Him & Her Show episode with [guest Gary Vaynerchuk], and that was a great one. I love his insight and [the hosts’ — Lauryn Evarts Bosstick of The Skinny Confidential and her husband Michael Bosstick] perspective on everything from personal life to business.

What’s your favorite way to unwind?

Taking the dogs down to the beach and getting into nature. If I have the time, I love to take an “everything shower” and cook a delicious, healthy meal at home.

Do you have a favorite recipe to share with us?

Our friends make fun of my husband and I, because we eat this every day, maybe even multiple times a day. It’s a taco bowl of some sort; we are bowl people. I recreate the Zinqué [a California-based cafe] bowl a lot, too. I use arugula, tomato, avocado, and rotisserie chicken on a bed of rice. It’s unreal.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I love that salad! Except I don’t know how to deal with a rotisserie chicken at home.

I have a trick for you. When you get the rotisserie chicken, try and buy it when it’s warm. Put it in a big Ziploc bag and start massaging it while it’s in the bag. The meat will fall off the bone on its own and your hands won’t be disgusting; it’s a life-changing hack. Toss it in a bowl and just go through it to make sure there aren’t any small bones before adding to your salad.

What do you wish people knew about your journey from reality TV star to entrepreneur?

No one really knows this about me, but I was a pre-med major and when I was in college my family started getting into home building, so it was something I did together with my mom at the time. Our first house we remodeled was for me in school at Waco.

After that, I decided not to go to medical school and decided to flip homes on my own. I look back at the first house I ever did and the most recent one, and I cringe at what I used to do, but it's natural for your style to evolve and change.

It was your travels in Italy that inspired you to launch Saint Spritz. How did the brand transform from an idea into reality?

We wanted to continue making these spritzes that we were drinking in Italy, and couldn’t find anything on the market that had natural ingredients and tasted great — so we made it ourselves, and are still learning so much about the alcohol business in the process. Seeing people enjoy the product is the best feeling.

How do you avoid burnout with a packed schedule?

A mantra I always come back to is “your perspective can either be your prison or your passport.” For me, perspective is everything, and it helps me in stressful situations, especially when I’m traveling. At the end of the day, you can’t control what’s not in your control — and once you have peace with that, things get better.