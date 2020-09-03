In an ideal world, talking to a cutie on a dating app would feel like playing a ping-pong game. But in reality, someone will likely drop the ball. If you haven't heard back from your match in a minute, these 20 ways to keep a conversation going on a dating app are sure to ignite your inbox.

After swapping a few messages with a new match, it's super frustrating to get left on read. Although double-messaging may seem intimidating, shooting your shot a second time can show your match that you're interested. It also demonstrates that you're not afraid to take charge and make a move. What's hotter than that?

Of course, if you've hit up your match several times and haven't heard back from them, it's probably time to move on. You deserve someone who wants to hear all about your roommate's new puppy or the pesto pasta you just made. But if your match is on the shyer side or just isn't a big phone person, they may appreciate you guiding the conversation along.

If you're excited about your new match but worried about the back and forth, here are 20 ways to keep the conversation flowing when it starts to lag.

1 I can't stop listening to this album. What have you been listening to lately? Sharing a song you've been listening to lately can give your crush a better understanding of who you are and what you're into. Following that up with a question opens the conversation for your crush to share all their favorite tunes.

2 Hey, I finally checked out that show and it was so good! Taking your match's suggestion can show them that you're interested in learning more about them. Circling back to your previous conversation also means you're really paying attention.

3 You won't believe what happened to me at work today. No one can resist a dramatic opening. Expressing that something wild or exciting happened to you practically demands a response.

4 Sorry, I didn't get back to you, I lost my phone charger for two weeks. Making a joke about why the conversation lagged can take the pressure off of you and your match, while simultaneously breaking the tension.

5 Just woke up from the best nap. How are you? Rather than just asking how they are, sharing something wholesome about your day, like taking a good nap or baking banana bread, is a sweet way to restart the conversation.

6 Anything exciting happen since we last chatted? Using your last conversation as a time marker is a flirtier way to say, "So, what's up?"

7 Going to the grocery store, do you need anything? Asking your match something silly invites them to reply while reminding them of how funny you are. If you talked about your favorite Trader Joe's snacks or you both live for Total Wine & More, referring back to a previous conversation shows a little extra interest.

8 I mean, I've been waiting for you to message me back, but I guess I'll take one for the team. This a playful way to tease your match about not getting back to you without putting them on the spot.

9 Ah! The new season of New Girl finally came out. Have you seen it yet? Instead of asking about movies or TV in general, asking about a specific program can be a more direct way to jumpstart a conversation.

10 If we're playing the "Who Can Go Longer Without Messaging The Other" game, I think I just lost. This is a cuter way of saying, "So, were you ever going to message me back?" and really puts the ball in their court (running with the joke here).

11 I'm not great at restarting conversations. Do you want to try? This shows your match that you're witty and have a sense of humor about dating apps.

12 What did you make for dinner? If you and your match are total foodies, asking about what they've been cooking is a great way to reheat the conversation.

13 OK, I've been thinking about it, and I think if you were a shoe you'd be a white hightop Converse. Whether it's a type of fruit, kitchen appliance, or old-school Nickelodeon character, this is a sweet way to let your match know you've been thinking about them.

14 Um, super random, but were you at the CVS on 45th today? Asking if you spotted your match out in the wild is a great way to break the fourth wall of dating apps and see if your IRL lives also intersect.

15 What made you laugh today? Sometimes it's easy to get bogged down with negativity. Asking your match about something positive or silly that happened to them recently frames the conversation in an uplifting way.

16 I snagged amazing vintage Levi's today! I've been looking for the perfect pair for months. If you and your match both collect records or love to vintage shop, let them know about a recent score you found at your favorite thrift store.

17 I'm getting tired of my workout routine, do you have any suggestions? Asking for a recommendation (work out, recipes, books, hikes, etc.) can allow your match to show off some of their knowledge and engages with their passions.

18 Settle a debate with my roommates: Is cereal a meal? Whether you ask them something silly or something serious, getting your match's opinion is a great way to get a new conversation rolling.

19 OK, I'm doing it. I'm double-messaging. How are you today? There is no room for shame in this house! Let them know that you're shooting your (second) shot, and you have no qualms about it.