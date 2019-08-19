If you use dating apps, it's likely you've received some real opening line doozies. From the other angle, you've also, perhaps, sent some awkward ones yourself. So why not keep a few opening lines for Hinge (or other apps) in your back pocket, for when you see an interesting cutie and want to say hi? That way, you can catch their eye, without having to resort to anything too cheesy.

Because dating apps provide people with an abundance of choice, you'll want to "show that you’re unique and have a distinct personality," Jonathan Bennett, a certified counselor and relationship expert at Double Trust Dating, tells Bustle. "That’s where the first message becomes important: you stand out from the crowd."

That's why, according to a spokesperson for Hinge, it's equally important to give others enough information in your profile, so they have a decent shot at saying hi. You can do so by being authentic and open when answering Hinge's prompt questions. "Giving potential dates a sense of who you are will help [them] kickstart a conversation and determine if you're a good fit for each other," they say.

For opening line inspiration, take a peek below at some casual and cool ways to start a great chat on a dating app so you can get to know each other — and hopefully lay the groundwork for an even greater date!

1 I See You're From Tuscaloosa, What Was It Like Growing Up There? As Bennett says, "Many people simply begin with 'hello,' 'hey,' or use a cheesy opener. However, the most effective opening lines are ones that will make the reader pay attention and want to message you back." Asking about where they come from, and being specific, shows you read their profile, and it opens the door for them to share a little detail about their life — and vice versa. Use this as your opening line, and soon you'll be yapping about state fairs or what it was like to ride to school on the subway.

2 You've Got To Tell Me More About The Way Your Parents Met One of the questions you can answer on your Hinge profile is how your parents met. And it can be quite revealing. Maybe they met in elementary school, maybe they had a one night stand and never saw each other again, or maybe they met bumping into each other coming off a bus, rom-com style. It's always interesting to hear how it happened back in the day when people had to meet IRL. Plus, this line could spark a conversation about meeting up yourselves.

3 Tell Me The Best Part Of Your Week This question may seem simple. But one does, after all, want to get a handle on a potential date's day-to-day, and their overall attitude and view of life, right? Their response won't give you all the answers you're looking for, but asking about someone's week and what they've enjoyed so far is kind, specific, and shows you are interested in what they've been up to.

4 Your Job Seems So Cool! How Did You Get Into It? This is America, after all, and people love to talk about work. So dig in! There are so many different occupations out there, and the person you want to hit up might have a lot to say about the work they do, why — or if — they are really interested in it, and how long they've been involved. Not to mention, they might share a whole story as to how they got where they are today, which can reveal a lot about their likes and dislikes, and their character.

5 I Love That Picture Of Your Artwork Or their architectural design, or their garden — whatever catches your eye. If a person has displayed some of their creative work, and you like it, don't be bashful about letting them know! It's a good way to open a deeper conversation, as well as extend some flattery. Flattery never hurts, especially when it doesn't seem shallow or simply connected to the way someone looks. Move past all that. It will be sure to win over some hearts.

6 I've Been To The Kunsthistorisches Museum In Vienna! How Did You Like That Trip? People often post pictures of themselves on holiday somewhere cool, doing something they like to do. Whether it's lying on the beach, white water rafting, horseback riding through the desert, or yes, enjoying a nice audio-tour of a famous art museum, asking about someone's trips is a fun way to talk about their interests and memories. And (you guessed it) it's the perfect way to share a few stories of your own.

7 You Seem Like A Big Outdoors Person! Where's A Good Hiking Spot Around Here? Shutterstock If this person has multiple pictures on mountaintops, or hanging from ravines, you might do well to start a conversation about their love of Mother Nature. Perhaps the two of you can enjoy a stroll through a local park, or at the very least relax on a bench by a lake. It's kind of a "hello" and a date idea all rolled into one.

8 What Was Your First AIM Screen Name? Well, depending on your generation, of course, maybe it's your first Insta handle that you're inquiring about, or whatever option for chatting you might have had when you became a super cool, independent middle-schooler trying to low-key chat with your crush. In any case the answer is probably going to be pretty funny, and give you some adorable insights into the kind of person your potential date was when they were younger. Bonus points if they are still using the same name as their handle or email address today.

9 Quick, What's Your Phone Background? Take a screenshot of your home screen and send it and ask them to do the same, Krysta Monet, a relationship expert, tells Bustle. Is it a pic of a family member? An album cover? An abstract painting? A meme of some kind? There's a lot to learn from the image someone sees every single time they open their phone. View this unique little detail as a sneak peek into this person's psyche. Or, at the very least, a great conversation about art, memes, family, etc.

10 Make A Story Out Of Emojis Perhaps you are more of a visual communicator, and maybe your Hinge crush is, too. So what if you tried to ask them on a date using only emojis? Think the ice cream emoji plus one of two people holding hands equals the cat with hearts in the eyes? Plus, a helicopter because you're really going to go all out? It's worth a fun, creative shot, don't you think?

11 I Used To Get Detention For Being Late Every Morning, Too! Another one of the profile questions on Hinge is how you got detention when you were a rebellious little student. (If you did, of course.) So go ahead and use this as inspiration for an opening line. You might find out that your date-to-be got in trouble for talking all the time, or maybe they walked out in protest at a pretty conservative school. Either way, getting a little information on their rule-breaking side is always fun.

12 Did You Have A Family Nickname Growing Up? Buzz. Jimbo. Peaches. Junebug. A nickname is cute, or embarrassing, or funny, and of course, is a great avenue into a longer explanation. In fact, it might make a person feel a little vulnerable (in a good way) and may even lead to more, equally amusing stories. In any case, it's a cute icebreaker.

13 Which Lunch Table Did You Sit At? You know that meme labeling different lunch tables in a cafeteria? Well, whether you're talking about school or you're talking about the workplace, the people you sit with at lunch and how you self-identify as a social being can be insightful. "I was at the gamers table, too," you can say, while stars form in your eyes.

14 What's The Most Played Song On Your Spotify? Could you imagine if it was the same song or artist? Music is the key to a person's soul, in one way or another. Or at least it gives you insight on what they like to dance to... Of course, you won't want to use this as an opportunity to be judgmental! Just ask what about the song they like, what genres they listen to, and maybe, just maybe, if they'd like to swap Spotify playlists.

It's tough to know how to get a convo going with a stranger, but "if you can say something funny or personal (e.g. based on a bio), it will increase your chances of getting a response," Bennett says. Try out one or two of these opening lines, and chances are you'll have a packed social calendar in no time.

Experts:

Jonathan Bennett, certified counselor and relationship expert

Krysta Monet, relationship expert