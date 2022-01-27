Fitness

9 Trainer-Approved Kettlebell Ab Exercises

No basic crunches in here.

Trainers share their favorite kettlebell ab exercises.
By Carolyn Steber

Kettlebells provide great resistance to help activate your core muscles, says strength coach Nikki Naab-Levy. You can also use them to work your core in functional ways that mimic movements from everyday life. Here are 9 kettlebell ab exercises that are trainer-approved.

Farmer’s Carry

Naab-Levy says this exercise hits the spinal stabilizers and obliques.

- Hold a moderately heavy kettlebell in right hand.

- With good posture, walk across room for 1 minute.

- Keep body upright to work obliques.

Repeat on both sides, 3x.

