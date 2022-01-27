Fitness
No basic crunches in here.
Kettlebells provide great resistance to help activate your core muscles, says strength coach Nikki Naab-Levy. You can also use them to work your core in functional ways that mimic movements from everyday life. Here are 9 kettlebell ab exercises that are trainer-approved.
Shutterstock
Naab-Levy says this exercise hits the spinal stabilizers and obliques.
- Hold a moderately heavy kettlebell in right hand.
- With good posture, walk across room for 1 minute.
- Keep body upright to work obliques.
Repeat on both sides, 3x.