9 Arm-Strengthening Kettlebell Workouts

Upgrade your upper body routine.

Kettlebell arm workouts that'll bring a serious upper body burn.
FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images
By Carolyn Steber

Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images

When you want to really work the upper body, pick up a kettlebell. They have an offset center of gravity that engages multiple muscles at once while also improving your grip strength, says Teddy Savage of Planet Fitness. Here, 9 kettlebell arm workouts that bring the burn.

zeljkosantrac/E+/Getty Images

Double Hitter

Savage likes this combo to hit biceps, triceps, and shoulders.

- Svend press. Hold bell firmly in both hands, push out away from chest.

- Overhead press. Bring bell back to chest, then press overhead, 10x.

Do 3 sets.

Tap