Using a kettlebell for the first time can be tricky. They’re heavier than they look and are often difficult to maneuver (compared to dumbbells, at least) — but they’re helpful for training multiple muscle groups at once. Get started with these kettlebell workouts for beginners.
- Goblet squat: Hold kettlebell close to chest in both hands with handle down. Squat, touch elbows to thighs.
- Deadlift: With bell between ankles, hinge at hip & reach down — torso will be at 45-degrees. Grab bell by handle, raise up.
Do 15 each.