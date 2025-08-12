Kristin Cavallari Can Deadlift 150 lbs & Make A Mean Breakfast

In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with celebrities and influencers to talk about all things wellness, from daily routines to hacks for getting a good night’s sleep. Here, Kristin Cavallari shares her go-to supplements, fave breakfast, and the coffee she can’t wait to drink every morning.

Kristin Cavallari runs the show — both on screen and at home. The reality star, entrepreneur, and mother of three has returned to TV with her limited series, Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, which follows her as she brings her podcast “Let’s Be Honest” on the road. “This was my favorite to film, and it's the most authentic show I've done. I'm actually really happy that it's out there now,” she tells me over Zoom from her office in Nashville.

The Uncommon James founder — Cavillari’s lifestyle brand inspired by her California girl roots — is adding executive producer to her repertoire as she takes fans along for the ride. “All six episodes aired in four weeks, so it's a quick splash, and I can go back to normal life,” she says.

That “normal life” looks different today than it did during her Laguna Beach and The Hills days. Now, it’s school drop-offs, endless recipe testing (she is a cookbook author, after all), and days spent in the office. Still, she keeps wellness at the forefront of her routine. “My ideal day would always include a workout, a sauna session, and whole foods,” she says.

Ahead, the multihyphenate shares her wellness rituals, the fitness modality she swears by, and her best tip for maintaining friendships.

What does your morning routine look like?

On a school morning, it looks like chaos, but summertime is different. One thing that never changes is that I try really hard to avoid social media when I first wake up. I love the mornings when I won’t even look at my text messages. I sleep with my phone on airplane mode. The very first thing I do is let my dogs outside and take a Seed probiotic on an empty stomach.

Do you take any other supplements?

Yes, right after that, I down some aminos. I work really closely with [functional medicine expert] Dr. Monahan in Los Angeles, and we discovered I'm low on aminos. Everything that I'm taking is because I need it; we've done all of my tests. So I take aminos on an empty stomach, wait 10 to 15 minutes, and then I'll make breakfast.

As the author of two cookbooks, I’m assuming that breakfast doesn’t look like a bowl of cereal in your house.

I always do some variation of an egg, whether it's scrambled, fried, hard-boiled eggs — whatever it is. This morning I made three scrambled eggs with goat cheese, scallions, pickled red onions, and jalapenos, and then Siete jalapeno salsa on top. I’ll have strawberries and blueberries, too.

“Continuing to put yourself out into the world in a way that scares you a little bit is actually the best thing you can do.”

Are you a coffee drinker?

Yes, but I always eat first. I find it just makes me feel better throughout the day. I make a cup of black coffee with raw cream that I get from a farm out here [in Nashville] and maple syrup. It's such a treat that at night, I think to myself, I can't wait for my coffee tomorrow.

What’s your favorite workout right now?

On Thursdays, I work out with a trainer, and the rest of the days I train myself. I primarily lift weights, and it’s changed my body. A couple of years ago, I was deadlifting 195 pounds, and it got to a point where I was like, I'm not in a bodybuilding competition! It's cool to say I can do it, but I'm not lifting that kind of weight anymore. Now I’ll deadlift 150 pounds.

Of course, wellness isn’t just physical. Relationships also have a direct impact on how we feel and show up in the world. How important is friendship, to your mental health and well-being?

Friendships are so wildly important. I think a true friend is someone who does not judge you, who listens really well, and who has a lot of empathy. With Justin [Anderson], whenever I’m going through something, it's like it's happening to both of us. It makes me feel less alone.

Between making time for friends, family, and running multiple businesses, how do you plan your schedule?

I have always been very organized, and I live and die by my calendar. I write everything down —that’s just how I function. I use the calendar app on my phone, and I have a paper one in my office at home. Over the past year or so, I’ve also found it important to block off “me” days where I just play catch-up and spend time with myself.

What does an ideal “me” day entail?

It would be working out, a sauna, taking a long everything shower, and then doing a face mask. We have a clay mask at Uncommon Beauty that I love. Maybe I’ll use the microcurrent machine I have — it's incredible. It's a splurge, but I think it makes a difference.

What is your current beauty routine?

I don’t own foundation anymore. I use the Uncommon James bronzing drops either alone or mixed in with moisturizer, and a little bit of blush on my cheeks. I love that with the Ilia mascara.

How do you build confidence?

You have to fake it till you make it. I think it's important to have a pep talk with yourself. Ultimately, confidence comes from taking risks and doing hard things and then realizing, “Oh, wow, I can do this, and I’m not going to crumble.” Continuing to put yourself out into the world in a way that scares you a little bit is actually the best thing you can do.

This interview was edited and condensed for clarity.