Kristy Scott Always Sleeps Well — Unless She’s Partying At The Olympics

In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with stars to chat about all things wellness, from skin care products to hacks for getting a good nights sleep. Here, creator Kristy Scott, one half of The Scotts, shares her tips for staying grounded ahead of a stint covering the Paris Olympics.

“If I’m not stressed, I sleep great,” says Kristy Scott, before leaning forward in her armchair. “But I’m not going to lie, you know what I took last night? Lemme Sleep. It knocked me out. I didn’t take it until 3 a.m. and I should have taken it earlier, but when I took it I was knocked out within 20 minutes.”

Scott has good reason to be tired. She’s just flown in from Los Angeles for the Olympics, which she’s attending on behalf of YouTube and NBCU. Last night she attended LVMH’s Prelude to the Olympics party alongside LeBron James and Charlize Theron, which provided great people watching.

“The red carpet was crazy just because everyone going before you is someone that you look up to,” she says. “Serena Williams was right there taking a photo before me, and she is such an inspiration. It was just crazy and surreal to experience. I felt like I was on a different planet.”

This other planet — full of A-listers, politicians, fashion designers, and athletes — is one increasingly occupied by creators. Scott, whose content primarily focuses on stories from her life with her husband, Desmond, and their two children, is part of the Paris Creative Collector, a group of 27 influencers who are breaking the mold of traditional Olympics coverage by sharing their experience in France directly with their audiences.

“I grew up obviously on YouTube 24/7,” she says of the platform, where she has amassed 4 million of her 26 million subscribers. “What I like about posting when I go to these types of events is just making sure everyone feels like they’re literally sitting right next to me and giving them that authentic, organic feel of just being at the Olympics.”

What does your wellness routine look like?

In the mornings I’m all about writing, and planning my day, and just reflecting. I feel like if I start my morning like that, I’m going to have a successful day. Usually that involves my morning workout, or I’ve also been trying to do walks lately. Once I get my to-do list done, it’s about shutting everything down by the time the kids get home so I can just focus on them and Desmond. I’m doing bath time and bedtime, and then by the time they’re asleep, me and Desmond are just watching TV.

A lot of people talk these days about how they manage their relationship with their phone to make sure they feel well. Is that something that you have to wrestle with?

Yes, I totally do. I am still working on it. They say it’s good for you to turn your phone off two hours before you go to sleep. I’m not there at all, but I’m trying to lessen my screen time and be more intentional with when I’m on my phone. So obviously I’m editing and I’m posting and I’m looking at inspo, but if I’m not and I’m just scrolling, I’m like, OK, wait, no, you can stop. You don’t need to be doing this right now.

What are your favorite things to do to relax that are completely offline?

I’m a spa girl. We love traveling too, but my ideal day is getting a facial, getting a massage, and maybe sitting in a jacuzzi. That’s heaven. If I could do it every day, I would, but then I wouldn’t appreciate it as much.

You walk the red carpet quite often for your job. Do you say anything to yourself to feel confident when you’re in those scenarios?

My vibe is: Own it. I am not someone that really gets in my head like, Oh my God, I shouldn’t be here. I’m not really like that. I’m more like, Hey, I’m here for a reason. I try and take it in and say, Wow, this is a reward for all your hard work. And just own it.

You need to be a wellness guru or something, because I feel like most young women don’t feel that way.

I know, it’s hard. I feel like it’s something you have to kind of grow into, because I don’t know if it would’ve been the same five years ago.

What does unwinding look like for you after a night like last night?

You know the infamous debriefing that you have to do with your best friend or your husband? That was my unwind. I called my husband. I said, “This is how the night went.” I took him hour by hour, minute by minute, and then came back to the hotel and did the same thing with my best friend.

We love a debrief. You mentioned your work outs earlier. What do you like doing?

I’m a Pilates girl.

Reformer?

Yes, but I used to do CrossFit until I had kids and I was like, OK, this is a little bit too aggressive for me. I was like, I already birthed two humans, I’m going to take it down a notch. I feel like when you have kids, you have to rebuild your core, and that’s what Pilates is about. So that’s been my jam.

Is there anything in particular you do to keep your mental health in shape?

My husband and I like to try different restaurants. Just being able to try new foods and sit there and enjoy and not be on our phones and just talk. And even if it’s about the stupidest things. To me, that’s a mental reset too.

I love that. Mine is reading books.

Oh, I love reading too.

What kind of books do you read?

Right now I’m reading an Abby Jimenez book — I really like her. I used to read a lot, and then I stopped doing it for five years, and then I got back to it. I have been focused on reading the actual books and not on my Kindle, because I’m trying to lessen my screen time. I don’t want to be behind a blue light. I just want the actual paper.