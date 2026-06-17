In Bustle’s The Pregame, we ask women athletes about their pregame rituals. How do they get in the zone? Who do they call for advice? Do they have any superstitions before a big game? Here, England cricket player Lauren Bell shares her lucky charms, the song on repeat in England’s Women’s T20 World Cup dressing room, and the products that keep her slicked-back bun in place for a full 20 overs.

Like many younger siblings, Lauren Bell just wanted to be like her big sister. “[Colette] was a massive inspiration for me,” the 25-year-old explains. “Everything she did, I wanted to do.” In the Bell family’s case, that thing was cricket. The pair got their start in the sport at local club, Hungerford, and, like many young women starting out in cricket, were “underestimated” (Bell’s words) when playing in men’s matches as teenage girls.

Having a live-in practice partner — “We definitely went through a stage of it not being such a friendly competition,” she says — paid off in spades, and Bell went on to make her England debut against South Africa in 2022.

Bell has since become a global fan favorite known for taking early wickets. This February, she gained more than 1 million Instagram followers in a single week following her first match for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in India’s Women’s Premier League franchise tournament. Only two England cricket players, male or female, have more followers than her: current test captain Ben Stokes and former white-ball captain Jos Buttler. Even England’s greatest-ever bowler, James Anderson, doesn’t come close to Bell’s 2.3 million.

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Being seen (online and on the pitch) is part of the job, and for Bell, it always hits different at home in an England shirt. This year’s T20 Women’s World Cup, hosted in England and Wales between June 12 and July 5, offers the chance of a lifetime for Bell and her teammates.

“It could well be a once in a career opportunity to play in a home tournament,” she says. “The thought of having all my friends and family at the games, having a stadium full of fans really cheering you on and, hopefully, as we go through the comp, a nation behind us, just makes it a thousand times more exciting.”

England’s World Cup campaign got off to a strong start against Sri Lanka; they set a new tournament record for runs scored, finishing their innings 219/1, including a century for Danni Wyatt-Hodge. In Freya Kemp’s World Cup debut, she secured career-best figures of 4/22, and opening bowler Bell took a wicket in just the second over. Combined, their work sealed a comprehensive 87-run victory. Match 2 versus Ireland saw their second win, this time by four wickets.

Across sports, England women are on a hot streak. Just last year, England teams won the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup and the UEFA Women’s European Championship (the Lionesses’ second time taking the title). Will cricket be joining them in the trophy cabinet for 2026? “It comes with added pressure,” Bell says, “but also you can't look past the opportunity. I think I see it as exciting and a massive honor to potentially be able to have a similar summer to what [the Lionesses and the Red Roses] had.”

Read on below for more on Bell’s tournament prep, game day essentials, and playlist picks.

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What’s different about preparing for an international cricket tournament?

Our prep has been the same [as other England matches] because it’s still cricket at the end of the day. We’ve had [a One Day International] and two really, really competitive and successful T20 series leading into it, so I think we’ve had a really ideal and successful prep — we feel in a really good place. [Head coach Charlotte Edwards] is very direct and very focused on putting our best team out there to win.

How do you wind down during these high pressure periods?

I love being social, and a lot of the time I’m playing golf with my cricket teammates. As a professional cricketer, you’re [physically] fatigued. So golf is a great way to be able to do sport, be competitive, but it’s not particularly fatiguing — it just gets you out. It’s sunny. You see some of the most amazing places of countries playing golf. You’re playing with your friends, and it’s four hours on the golf course where you don’t think about anything really.

Do you have any superstitions or lucky charms?

I always have my nails done, normally matching [our kit]. And I always wear two bracelets when I’m playing. One of them says “Reset” and one of them says “Focus.” It’s basically about seeing each ball as a new event. So I couldn't play without my bracelets.

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Do you wear any essential beauty products when you’re playing?

Definitely SPF because we’re in the sun all the time. I use La Roche-Posay. And then my hair is full of products all the time. And it stays in this slick bun for the whole game; it doesn’t move. Very important. [I use] Got2b; it’s the best range. Hair spray, gel, all that good stuff.

What do you wear when you travel to and from games?

Well, we’ve actually got a new [training] range for this World Cup. We’ve designed a bomber and some black trousers, so hopefully we’ll be looking cool. Sunnies on, nice shoes, and our black tracksuit. Hopefully we’ll be looking good.

What’s on the team playlist?

There’s obviously a lot of range in the music tastes in our dressing room, so we normally make a playlist on Spotify that’s collaborative. I do normally add a couple of Taylor Swift songs each month, but I mix it up so no one’s like, “Oh, this again.” There’s always a song of the tour. Right now, it’s “Boston” by Stella Lefty. [We’re] obsessed with it. I will always remember that song for this World Cup because we scream it every training session. Some of us singing a bit louder than others.

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What do you like to eat to stay energized?

I love toasties. Ham and cheese toasty, can’t really go wrong. I really don’t think you can look past Lord’s [Cricket Ground] and the Lord’s lunch. They have the best [food]. I love toasties, and they always have ciabatta. Strong.

How do you cope with stress?

I’m a talker. I’d call my sister, call my best friend, go out for coffee, try to share how I’m feeling. I like to catastrophize, so when I tell everyone, we bring it back down to reality and realize it’s probably not as bad as I’ve made it out in my head.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.