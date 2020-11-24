Wellness
“I'm still accepting myself every day; I'm still working on it.”
If music is a part of your self-care routine, you know the power of blasting ‘Cuz I Love You on repeat. Lizzo is as well known for her confidence-boosting bops as her musings on mental health. These Lizzo quotes on self-love are mantras to return to when you need an extra boost.
Never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself.
