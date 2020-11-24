Wellness

7 Lizzo Quotes About Self-Love

“I'm still accepting myself every day; I'm still working on it.”

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images
By Jay Polish

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If music is a part of your self-care routine, you know the power of blasting ‘Cuz I Love You on repeat. Lizzo is as well known for her confidence-boosting bops as her musings on mental health. These Lizzo quotes on self-love are mantras to return to when you need an extra boost.

Never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself.

Instagram Live

PYMCA/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Tap