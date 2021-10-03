It may seem like a world away but it won’t be long until twinkly Christmas lights adorn the streets and you can tuck into your advent calendar every morning. You can buy calendars that satisfy just about every interest and desire. But what about 24 days of sexy treats and toys? Here’s how to buy the 2021 Lovehoney advent calendar. From lube to nipple clamps, the winter evenings are about to get a lot hotter.

Lovehoney released their advent calendar in September, bringing lots of early seasonal joy. Like a normal advent calendar, it contains 24 gifts building up to the main event on Christmas Day. You don’t have to worry about travel-sized products and minis as the Lovehoney advent calendar features full-size products. You get £370 worth of items for just £120. And to make it even better, many of the items are created to share with a partner. Christmas is the time for giving after all.

While it’d be wrong to ruin the surprise behind each door, Lovehoney has included the award-winning Womanizer Classic sex toy, a rechargeable bullet vibrator, and G-spot dildo. Alongside the toys, you’ll also get your hands on a paddle, blindfold, candle, tickler, and massage oil.

Christmas is all about games and the calendar includes foreplay dice and sex position cards. You’ll also find a male stroker, penis sleeve, and adjustable love ring so there is a little bit of something for everyone.

“We have carefully picked the very best products available from Lovehoney for people to enjoy the build-up to the big day. You can save the calendar up for pre-Christmas fun in December or have fun trying out all the toys together now,” said a spokesperson from Lovehoney, “The advent calendar is our way of saying thank you to our customers and spreading Christmas joy after a really tough couple of years.”

You can buy the Lovehoney advent calendar on their website.