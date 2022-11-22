Fitness

The Best Exercise Equipment For Low-Impact Workouts

Get your sweat on without all the stress on your joints.

The best low-impact exercise equipment at the gym.
Getty Images/damircudic

Shutterstock

If you aren’t in the mood to run or jump in your sweat session, no worries. There’s a whole host of low-impact exercise equipment at the gym that you can hop on whenever you want to reduce stress on your joints, overcome an injury, or just take it easy.

Shutterstock

What Is Low Impact?

A low-impact workout means no jumping, hopping, or running, says Helen O'Leary, a physiotherapist at Complete Pilates. Think gliding instead of running, for example. The goal is to stay in contact with the ground or machine to reduce strain on your joints.

Tap