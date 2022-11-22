The Best Exercise Equipment For Low-Impact Workouts

Fitness
Get your sweat on without all the stress on your joints.
If you aren’t in the mood to run or jump in your sweat session, no worries. There’s a whole host of low-impact exercise equipment at the gym that you can hop on whenever you want to reduce stress on your joints, overcome an injury, or just take it easy.
A low-impact workout means no jumping, hopping, or running, says Helen O'Leary, a physiotherapist at Complete Pilates. Think gliding instead of running, for example. The goal is to stay in contact with the ground or machine to reduce strain on your joints.