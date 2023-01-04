11 Low-Impact Glute Exercises That'll Work That Booty

Fitness
All will bring that burn.
If you aren’t in the mood to run, jump, or climb, you can still work your booty with a round of low-impact glute exercises. Trainer Ashley Iwanicki says low-impact moves protect your joints and put less strain on your body, but still pack a punch.
Iwanicki likes this move to target your glutes.
- From tabletop position, reach right leg to back right corner of mat.
- Lift right leg, draw an arch with your leg.
- Lower right foot to back left corner of mat.
- Repeat in reverse.
- Do 3 sets, 12 reps per leg.