11 Low-Impact Glute Exercises That'll Work That Booty

All will bring that burn.

Fitness trainers share their favorite low-impact glute exercises.
If you aren’t in the mood to run, jump, or climb, you can still work your booty with a round of low-impact glute exercises. Trainer Ashley Iwanicki says low-impact moves protect your joints and put less strain on your body, but still pack a punch.

Rainbow Leg Lifts

Iwanicki likes this move to target your glutes.

- From tabletop position, reach right leg to back right corner of mat.

- Lift right leg, draw an arch with your leg.

- Lower right foot to back left corner of mat.

- Repeat in reverse.

- Do 3 sets, 12 reps per leg.

Tap