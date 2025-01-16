This is probably TMI, but after a long day of sitting at my desk, I often realize that my feet are puffy. Not huge and swollen, by any means, but achy, sore, and a little too big to comfortably cram into my shoes for a post-work walk.

Turns out I’m not the only one who experiences this. On TikTok, the search for “styling compression socks” brings up thousands of results — as well as truly adorable outfits — and it makes me think tight stockings are becoming the go-to, fashionable fix for foot-related woes.

Today, I’m a proud member of the compression sock community thanks to Main Squeeze, founded by Princess Ebi. I’m currently wearing the brand’s knee-high socks in the shade “juicy red,” and not only do I feel much more comfortable, but also a lot cooler.

While compression socks used to be for older folks and long-haul travelers, they’re now something anyone can wear to take good care of themselves — and look cute while doing it. Keep reading below what it was like to try Main Squeeze socks, plus more info on why they’re so good for your health.

Fast Facts

Price: $34.00

$34.00 Best for: Sore legs, puffy feet, travel, work

Sore legs, puffy feet, travel, work My rating: 5/5

5/5 What I like: Easy to wear, cute design, comes in two sizes

Easy to wear, cute design, comes in two sizes What I don't like: I want more colors!

What To Know About Main Squeeze

Main Squeeze offers premium knee-high compression socks that help you feel better, survive long days on your feet or at a desk, and boost your overall well-being while you travel and exercise.

They work by promoting healthy blood flow thanks to their graduated compression, which means they’re tighter at the ankle and get looser as they travel up your leg. The goal? To encourage your blood to flow in the right direction to reduce leg and ankle swelling, relieve sore, tired gams, and support vein health. The fact they come in fun colors is just a bonus.

These socks are made from moisture-wicking stretch nylon and spandex designed to hold your legs closely while still letting them breathe. And according to the brand, they’re perfect for urban explorers, frequent fliers, and public transit lovers who get their steps in every day. To take care of them, simply throw them in the washing machine and let them air dry.

Do You Need Compression Socks?

According to Dr. Sabrina Solt, a pioneer of regenerative medicine, compression socks are like a gentle hug for your legs. “They’re designed to improve circulation by applying graduated pressure — tighter at the ankle and gradually less as they move up your leg,” she tells Bustle. “This encourages blood flow back toward your heart, reducing swelling and preventing fluid from pooling in your lower extremities.”

They’re perfect if you deal with swelling, fatigue, or discomfort after sitting or standing for long periods. “Just be mindful of fit — compression socks shouldn’t feel like they’re cutting off your circulation,” she says. Once you have a good pair, you can wear them daily or as needed.

“Compression socks could be your new best friend.”

While almost anyone can give them a try, you might benefit from a good squeeze if you have puffy feet like me or achy, tired, or heavy-feeling legs — all signs of poor circulation. “Compression socks could be your new best friend,” she says. “For athletes, they can even help with muscle recovery after workouts. Plus, they’re a lifesaver on long flights, helping prevent that post-travel puffiness.”

Ready to shop? The ideal compression sock will feel snug but comfortable, which you’ll likely find with a sock that offers a compression level of 15-20 mmHg. When you put them on, the relief should be pretty much instant. “That’s the beauty of compression socks — they get to work as soon as you put them on by reducing pressure buildup and encouraging fluid movement,” says Solt. “It’s like flipping the ‘off’ switch on swelling and discomfort.”

Trying Them Out

As I write this article, I’m currently wearing my bright red pair of Main Squeeze knee-highs, and they look so cute. Instead of feeling like my legs are heavy or tired while I sit at my desk, they’re being gently squeezed in all the right ways, and it feels so snug and supportive.

Yesterday, after wearing them all day at work, I noticed that my feet slipped more easily into my shoes for my evening walk — no cramming required. I also noticed that I had more energy, which Solt attributes to improved blood flow. Are compression socks a caffeine hit in sock form? Maybe.

If you’re worried about compression socks looking ugly or old-fashioned, have no fear. Mine looked adorable when I went out last night with slightly cropped jeans. The flash of red peeking out at my ankles? It was high fashion, IMO.

This morning, while I went on a long walk, the socks again felt like they were supporting my legs. I somehow felt more stable and strapped in, like everything was being held in the right place. These babies aren’t coming off anytime soon.

The Takeaway

While compression socks can take some getting used to — they are tight, after all — they certainly aren’t uncomfortable. That gentle squeeze is exactly what you want to prevent your blood from pooling in your feet as you sit or stand.

Personally, wearing Main Squeeze socks will become a part of all the things I do to feel good on a daily basis, alongside stretching and other good-for-me habits. I hope the brand releases more colors soon so I can start a whole collection. My puffy feet, and my wardrobe, will thank me.

Source:

Dr. Sabrina Solt, regenerative medicine expert