Resources For Coping With Loneliness Over The Christmas Period

Mind

Mind is a leading mental health charity in the UK. They’ve dedicated a whole section on their website to the pandemic and how to cope. In light of the new restrictions they also have advice about what to do if your Christmas looks different this year.

Mental Health At Work

If you're working this Christmas or are struggling with work-related problems, Mental Health At Work has resources and guides that can help.

Black Minds Matter

Black Minds Matter connects Black individuals and families with free mental health support and services. They also have resources on breaking down the stigma of mental health and speaking about what you’re feeling.

Rethink Mental Illness

Rethink Mental Illness is working to change the way that mental health is spoken about and perceived. Their website collates resources, testimonials, and information about services. They also have a section on supporting yourself during COVID-19.

Stand Alone

Stand Alone is a charity that supports people who are estranged from their families. They’ve produced a guide on ways to cope at Christmas when you're alone and creating traditions that work for you. Similarly, they’ve put together podcast episodes and resources about how to manage during the pandemic.

Harley Therapy

Harley Therapy provides information about how to access therapy and counselling should you want it and seeks to bust the myths surrounding mental health. They’ve put together a resource about how to cope during Christmas if you’re spending it by yourself or in different circumstances.

Together

Together is a mental health and wellness charity which brings together practical advice, emotional support, and personal stories as well as working with mental health professionals. Their section on COVID-19 highlights how you can best look after yourself at home and where to reach out to for help.