UK Mental Health Resources For Managing Lockdown 2.0

Mentalhealth.org

Mentalhealth.org is a really reliable and straightforward website which can provide you with information on how different mental health conditions can manifest, as well as useful podcasts and videos to provide even more detail. They also have a whole section on COVID-19 which has tips for staying at home and what to do if you’re worried about a loved one.

Mind

Mind is one of the leading mental health charities in the UK. Throughout the pandemic they’ve shared research about the mental health impact that lockdown has had and the things you can do to keep an eye on your wellbeing. Their website includes information on how to look after your practical needs, as well as feelings to look out for.

Our Frontline

Since Nov. 5 many people face another month in lockdown but many frontline workers like medics, teachers, cleaners, and carers are still going out to work. This can have an incredibly toll on your mental health. Our Frontline was established with essential workers in mind to support you with information and a place to talk.

Shelter

For many people the pandemic has had a big financial impact too. Not knowing where you’re going to lockdown or how you’ll afford housing is really scary. Shelter has lots of information on their website about housing during COVID-19 and where to turn if you’re in distress.

Rethink Mental Illness

If you already live with a mental illness then COVID-19 may have made things harder. When you’re being encouraged not to go to your GP it can be hard to know where to turn. Rethink Mental Illness supports people living with mental health conditions. They have an area on their website dedicated to frequently asked questions related to COVID-19.

Place2Be

Schools have remained open during the second national lockdown. Adapting to new conditions at school and mixing with other children can be a source of stress and anxiety. Place2Be is a mental health charity for children. Their website has resources targeted at both kids and their parents and guardians to help navigate COVID-19 and explain what’s happening.

Beat

Beat is one of the leading eating disorder charities in the UK. It has a whole section on their website about what to do if you’re struggling with an eating disorder through the pandemic and also has a helpline if you need more immediate assistance.

Time To Change

Lockdown can be incredibly isolating and when you’re struggling with your mental health, it’s easy to think you’re completely alone. Time To Change wants to bust the stigma attached to mental health conditions. Their website includes testimonials and personal stories from people who may be going through a similar thing to you.

Headspace

Headspace is a mindfulness app. They’ve created meditations to help you sleep, focus, or move. If you find sitting quietly difficult it could be the perfect companion. Similarly, their blog gives you helpful advice on how to incorporate mindfulness into your everyday life.