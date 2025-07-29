There’s an age-old debate, one I’m pretty sure originated with Plato, Aristotle, or maybe Carrie Bradshaw. The question: In a hetero pairing, who should pay on the first date?

After years of inhaling think pieces and TikToks on the subject, I feel comfortable offering a modern, feminist take: He should. After all, I spent half a paycheck getting ready — makeup, hot tools, press-ons, self-tanner, the emotional labor of decoding his texts — so yes, he can sponsor my Aperol spritz. It’s not 1952, but my Sephora cart says otherwise.

So, you’re welcome, Plato. Case closed.

But now that we’ve settled who pays, let’s talk about how he does it. Because lately, I’ve noticed something strange: When a man whips out a metal credit card, my vagina tingles a little.

I swear I’m not a gold digger. Simply being rich isn’t nearly enough to pique my interest. If anything, I’m drawn to do-gooders with low-paying jobs. (My last Hinge match was a fifth-grade math teacher, and I nearly creamed myself.)

But a metal credit card? That’s not just wealth; that’s intention. That’s “I did my research, built credit responsibly, and care about my travel points” energy. And it’s low-key really hot.

What Makes Metal Credit Cards So Special?

Unlike your standard plastic, metal credit cards are heavier, sleeker, and often tied to premium reward programs. Other than a few no-annual-fee anomalies like the Apple Card or Prime Card, they typically come with annual fees ranging from $95 to more than $10,000 and travel perks. They signal strong credit, high income, and the kind of discipline that screams “I’ve got it together.”

And they’re becoming increasingly common. In 2019, the Wall Street Journal cited that there were more than 32 million metal credit cards in circulation worldwide, up from around 5 million five years prior, according to the Nilson Report. As more companies lean into them today, the market size has reached approximately $511 million solely in the United States.

Apparently, I’m Not Alone In My Financial Kink.

“Honestly, metal credit cards are giving manly,” says 28-year-old Sarah. As a grad school student who manages her money meticulously, she appreciates when a guy does the same. “To me, it makes him feel more stable and reliable. Those cards come with bigger costs and commitments, and I like that he’s down to take that on.”

Girl, I get it. I’m embarrassed to say this out loud, but financial literacy is a blind spot of mine. At the ripe age of 25, I’m still confused about how to invest. My dad helps with my taxes. My credit card is literally the first one the banker suggested to me — the starter-level card with zero fees and plastic that’s as flimsy as my dating life. I don’t want a partner to take over my finances. But dating someone who just gets that stuff? Who doesn’t break out in a stress rash while checking their banking app? Yeah, that’s hot.

For Kaitlyn, also 25, the attraction is less about a man’s stability and more about strategy. As a native New Yorker, she knows that scoring reservations at the city’s buzziest spots requires connections, perks, and, sometimes, points. “Everyone loves a man who comes with amenities,” she says.

She’s not wrong. Sarah, a frequent flier, says that someone with a luxe credit card is a desirable travel buddy, opening up access to bougie airport lounges, hotel benefits, and hella miles for upgrading to business class. “If I see that he has a metal credit card, I’m taking notes,” she says. “Maybe he has some points racked up and would want to take me places.” Is it just me, or are the girlies who’ve figured this out basically women in STEM?

So, to all the single men out there, let this be your sign to tap tap tap that metal credit card. While you’re at it, you might as well pick up the check. If I know Plato — and I think I do — he would want it that way.