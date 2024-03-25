The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Max Out Their Credit Card

Some zodiac signs have major skills in sticking to a budget. Even though they’d love to treat themselves to a gourmet coffee with an extra shot of espresso daily, or a new pair of Adidas Sambas in the most viral color, they always find themselves saving money for a rainy day.

Meanwhile, other zodiac signs are quick to whip out their credit card — and many can eventually go into debt. According to Evan Nathaniel Grim, an astrology expert, the planets in someone’s birth chart play a big role in how they spend and save, and that’s especially true for their Venus sign.

“Venus is the planet of love, yes, but also personal values, possessions, and money,” says Grim. “Our Venus placement dictates the material things or concepts that we become attracted or attached to.” While some zodiac signs will spend a lot on travel, others will shop, splurge on food, or dish out the cash for beauty treatments, thanks to their zodiac sign in Venus.

The planet and element that rules over a zodiac sign can play a part, too. Signs ruled by Jupiter, for instance, are much more likely to go over their credit limit. According to Grim, Jupiter is a planet that seeks abundance and excess, so the chances are high that these signs will swipe with reckless abandon.

Below, the three zodiac signs who are most likely to max out their credit card.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

As a fire sign ruled by the sun, Leo likes to live large. They rarely say no to a good time, and they always want the best of the best. If a Leo is going to buy a plane ticket, they’ll snag a first-class seat, and if they’re going to get dinner, they’ll try the nicest restaurant in town. This is true for Leo suns and those with their Venus in Leo.

Many Leos don’t have a limit when it comes to treating themselves and it can add up fast. A Leo won’t be caught trimming their bangs or doing their nails at home. Instead, they’ll book several pricey beauty treatments a month including lash fills, haircuts, and spa-like manicures.

According to Grim, this approach to money has a lot to do with Leo’s attachment to ego. They’ll seek validation in the wrong places — including how they look and where they’re seen — and he says that can quickly spill over into excessive spending habits.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

People with a lot of Scorpio placements in their birth chart often have obsessive tendencies, says Grim, and with money, that’s especially true for Scorpio Venus placements.

If a Scorpio applies their rigid thinking towards saving, they can quickly become one of the most financially powerful zodiac signs. Unfortunately, it’s easy for them to slip up and max out their credit card instead.

This water sign will often be illuminated by their computer screen late at night, filling online shopping carts and spending money they may not have. Scorpios value security, says Grim, so they like to hunt down items that they hope will make them feel safe, like cozy sweaters and decor.

Similarly, Scorpios rarely have a budget when it comes to getting exactly what they’re craving at any given moment, which is why they tend to spend a lot of money on food, too. If they want to treat themselves to delivery, they will, even if they already have groceries at home.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

“Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of abundance and excess,” says Grim. It gives them a ton of energy that works in their favor when it comes to having fun and being creative, but it can also contribute to overspending.

This fire sign often has an “act now, think later” mentality, meaning they’ll swipe their card to get whatever they want in the moment without keeping their budget in mind. They’ve been known to live off of takeout, and they will 100% book an expensive last-minute flight.

Having financial security isn’t a top priority for Sagittarius, as they’d much rather enjoy life spontaneously and follow whatever sparks their interest, even if it means using their last penny — or opening a new card.

“The boundless optimism of a Sagittarius generally can encourage unnecessary risk-taking,” says Grim. “Luckily for them, their open-minded view of the world often helps them identify ways out of sticky situations.”

Source:

Evan Nathaniel Grim, astrology expert