I Tried Out 7 Methods Of Period Pain Relief & Here's What Actually Worked

The makers of the BioWaveGo are at pains to emphasise that it is not a Tens machine, but you’d be forgiven for confusing the two. Like a Tens machine it uses electrical impulses to reduce pain. However, the makers of the BioWaveGo state that its “patented neurostimulation” technology means the electrical pulses target deep tissue rather than just the skin. I did feel the electrical pulses more deeply than I have with other Tens or Tens-like options. As a result, I was able to increase the intensity, and therefore the effectiveness of the treatment, without feeling any discomfort. This is great, as one of my major issues with other Tens-like options including the Livia (reviewed below) is that it can become uncomfortable when turned up to a high level. Overall, I found the BioWaveGo to be effective pain relief for period and endometriosis pain, but I did find it most effective when used constantly during a pain episode, rather than in the 30 minute sessions advised.

I do have some quibbles with the BioWaveGo — a shame given its high price point. It’s not as transportable as it could be. The machine itself is bulky and the leads which connect it to the pain pads were too long for me and tangled easily. Ideally, the brand would offer these in different lengths so users can choose what they need. I was also disappointed that all the images in the instructions featured what appeared to be a cis man using the machine on various areas of the body, but not the pelvis. It would be great to have at least one other gender represented in the manual, especially if the company wants to target people with pelvic pain, who tend to be women or people assigned female at birth. Given its high price point and the issues that need ironing out, I’d recommend this for those whose period pain is severe enough to directly impact their quality of life. If your period pain is less extreme, other more affordable options are likely to suit.