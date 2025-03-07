If you’re a big fan of long walks, you already know your playlist is everything when setting the mood. Had a bad day? Blast your angry music. Feeling whimsical? Listen to pop. More contemplative? Go for ambient tunes. But if you’re looking to rediscover the fun, lighthearted energy of 2009, “millennial music” will be your best bet.

In fact, you might even want to go on a “millennial walk” — an idea described by TikTok creator @postmodernbaseball in a Feb. 10 video. “Sometimes when I’m really sad I take what I call a ‘millennial walk’ which is where I listen to MGMT, Matt and Kim, etc. and pretend like I’m a new college grad in 2009 to 2014 that’s walking around Brooklyn.”

For anyone who was grown during that period, you’ll know exactly what she’s talking about. In her comments, one person said, “Millennials (me) really did luck out with music. We grew up with the iconic 90s, then graduated to banging 2000s rap, and then got to college party to this music. What a time to be alive!”

The nostalgia is strong for those who lived it, but the video also inspired younger people to have their own millennial moment to boost their mood. Here’s what to know about “millennial walks” and the music of that era, as well as a curated playlist with all the best jams.

Take A “Millennial Walk”

While no time in history is perfect, it’s easy to romanticize the late-aughts and early 2010s thanks to its fun, poppy music. Some of the best bands that captured the vibe, as pointed out in this video, were artists like Matt and Kim, MGMT, and Passion Pit, as well as Foster the People, Two Door Cinema Club, and Vampire Weekend.

Their upbeat tempos and catchy melodies were played at college parties, in stores, and in your headphones, likely as you walked to your very first job. It’s music that instantly brings to mind your first apartment, late-night dates, and long car rides to the beach — all things that remind you of the feeling of being young and carefree.

At the same time, this era was also the age of party anthems from Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Pitbull, Flo Rida, LMFAO, the Black Eyed Peas, and Kesha, among others. This is what was on the radio (yes, radio) when millennials were heading out into the world as young adults, as well as what they heard during the 2008 recession.

If you’re wondering what the connection might be, many say economic downturns are associated with a rise in fun music, called “recession pop.” It’s escapism music that’s literally designed to be happy. It was the perfect music to listen to in the club or in your car, because it’s so fast-paced, and it also tends to feature upbeat lyrics that keep your mind off the many daily horrors.

Making A Millennial Walk Playlist

Whether you want to boost your mood, relive your glory days, or take your mind off your stress during your millennial walk, any music from about 2008 to 2014 will be a good bet. You can go for a variety of pop songs (electro, indie, synth, dance, etc.), a party anthem that makes you want to dance, or both. Here are a few ideas:

“Daylight” by Matt and Kim

“Midnight City” by M83

“Kids” by MGMT

“Just Dance” by Lady Gaga

“Tik Tok” by Kesha

“I Gotta Feeling” by Black Eyed Peas

“Time to Pretend” by MGMT

“Sleepyhead” by Passion Pit

“Horchata” by Vampire Weekend

“Low” by Flo Rida ft. T-Pain

“What You Know” By Two Door Cinema Club

“Rude Boy” by Rihanna

“Get Lucky” by Daft Punk

“Body Party” by Ciara

“Damaged” by Danity Kane

“All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled

“SOS” by Rihanna

“Fireflies” by Owl City

“Bangarang” by Skrillex

“Everybody Talks” by Neon Trees

“Pumped Up Kicks” by Foster the People

“Take a Walk” by Passion Pit

“Right Round” by Flo Rida

“I Know You Want Me” by Pitbull

To fully transport yourself to that era, wear leopard print leggings, checkered Vans, or something equally early-2010s. But most of all, enjoy the music.