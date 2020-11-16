Health

What To Know About Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine

The company announced preliminary results Monday morning.

Just one week after Pfizer announced its COVID-19 vaccine was 90% effective, U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna has said that its vaccine in late-stage trials is 94.5% effective in preventing coronavirus. Happy vaccine month!

Moderna's trial tested 30,000 subjects; some got the vaccine, others a placebo. Science reports that only five people with the vaccine contracted COVID-19, while 90 people in the placebo group got it, meaning it's nearly 95% effective.

