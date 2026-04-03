Monique Billings may have the laser-focused work ethic that has made her a mainstay in the WNBA for nearly a decade — but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t like to lie back and have fun, even when she’s on a business trip. “Girl, I’m going to the beach. I have a nail appointment at 4:30 p.m. I’m so excited for that,” she tells me over Zoom from Miami. “I have this incredible view from my balcony. I’m sitting outside, journaling, just taking it all in.”

For the Golden State Valkryies power forward, there’s a lot to take in, especially ahead of her ninth season in the league. The 29-year-old California native stumbled into basketball when her dad asked if she wanted to play with some neighborhood kids, and although she was hesitant at first — “I’ve always been a super girly girl,” she says — she gave it a chance.

“I just kept playing. I kept getting better. It got to the point where I was like, Oh, I really enjoy this, and from there it was like, Oh, I can get my [college] education paid for. And then it was like, Wow, I’m good enough to be recruited to go to the WNBA,” Billings says. “And here we are, nine years as a pro, and it’s still going.”

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After playing at UCLA, the Atlanta Dream drafted Billings in 2018, and she later played for the Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury before joining the Valkyries in 2025 and participating in Unrivaled this year. She’s seen the league’s evolution firsthand, including the WNBA’s new agreement with the Women’s National Basketball Players Association for higher pay and better benefits. Witnessing the sport’s recent surge in popularity has also been particularly meaningful and has allowed her more opportunities, like partnering with brands like Silk Protein, one of her favorite drinks to fuel up on.

‘[Before,] we weren’t chartering flights, we weren’t working with brands such as Silk. In some arenas, we didn’t even have a locker room to put our stuff in overnight. So I see it as a privilege being at this point in my career,” Billings says. “It’s an exciting time for basketball. I’m excited for myself as well [and] grateful to see where I’ll end up this season.”

Below, Billings breaks down her pregame rituals and why her tunnel ’fits sometimes stress her out.

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Walk me through a typical game day, from the time you wake up to when you hit the court.

I’m a big routine girly but I don’t like being super rigid about it. I would say I have a “self-care menu.” I’ll pick different things from my menu depending on how I feel on a game day.

What are a few items on your self-care menu?

I am a person of faith, so I’m starting my day reading my Bible. I’m journaling, I’m praying, I’m meditating. After that, I like to have a piece of fruit and drink some Silk Protein, either in tea or just Chocolate Silk Protein. Then we’ll go to shootaround and have a team meal. Afterward, I come home and I’m taking a nap. That is essential for me.

After my nap, I get dressed. Tunnel ’fits are a thing. By putting on my makeup and getting fly, I’m signaling to myself, it’s game time. And I like to keep it light by listening to R&B music. I talk on the phone with my mom, who grounds me and brings me a lot of peace. And then it’s time to ball out.

What helps you when you’re feeling extra nervous?

Box breathing helps a lot. I like listening to affirmations and certain meditations that remind me of my power and of who I am, and that I’m in the right place at the right time. It helps me stay grounded when I’m feeling a little overwhelmed.

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What has been your favorite tunnel ’fit you’ve worn so far? How do you plan your outfits?

I like the tunnel fits that have a staple piece, like a fur coat or a long trench coat, or black gloves — accessories that pop.

I have a stylist who I sometimes work with, but I also get a lot of clothes sent to me. Sometimes, I pick out my outfit right before I leave. I don’t know why I do this, because it stresses me out so much, but I do well under pressure. It’s so unhealthy, it’s so weird. Then the outfit will come out fire, and people are like, “Oh my gosh, I love this outfit.”

Are there other sports stars or celebrities that you look to for fashion inspiration?

Honestly, I have a very eclectic style. I like to shop at thrift stores. I like vintage, Y2K, and ’90s stuff, so I’m looking at icons from those periods. As for athletes, maybe Dennis Rodman — he wore super jazzy outfits. He’s someone who I really like on and off the court.

Do you have any go-to skincare or beauty products?

When it comes to skincare, I just use whatever I have and keep it simple with a serum, a moisturizer, an eye cream, toners. As far as makeup, I like Saie’s blush a lot.

What is your nail routine for games?

My nails are pretty long. I keep them natural and just do a shiny buff. I get my toes painted. I wish I was a nail girly, but it’s really hard playing ball and getting the dip or gel.

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A lot of people credit you as a leader on the teams that you’ve been on. What does that mean to you?

I want to lead by example, so if I’m able to be positive, light, friendly — somebody who someone can trust and knows that I’m giving my all — that, to me, is a leader. Someone who just shows up and someone who’s consistent.

My parents raised me to be a leader. I’ve always stood up for myself and for others and I’ve always had a very strong sense of self. But in recent years, I’ve really come into my own in leadership and in walking in that role.

Tell me about your next goals. What are you working toward?

To have an incredible year nine. I have another goal to play in Unrivaled again. I’m working with Silk Protein right now and would love to continue working with them — staying nourished is a huge goal for me as well. I always say, “Nourish in order to flourish.”

And a big goal is having fun through everything that I’m going through, all my traveling, all my busyness, playing with Team USA. I want to enjoy these moments, because they’re going by so fast.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.