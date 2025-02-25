Call it the Sabrina Carpenter effect: blush is everywhere right now. Once just an optional top-off to your base, it’s now largely considered a non-negotiable in any makeup routine. And not just a quick, simple flush — the doctor’s orders call for a deeply saturated, almost doll-like pop of pigment.

The powder-versus-liquid blush debate seemed to be squashed by the release of Rare Beauty’s Pinch Liquid Blush, which won the hearts of TikTok and makeup lovers everywhere. TBH, after experiencing its dewy, seamless finish, I practically swore off powder blushes altogether. But then Saie’s SuperSuede Baked Powder Blush came along — and suddenly, I’m rethinking everything.

I’m what you would call a blush-blindness truther. I love a good pigment added to my cheeks that adds dimension. As someone with a round face, I find blush to be the perfect product that works with my structure rather than against it. So when I first got my hands on the Saie blush, I worried if it would be reminiscent of the subtle pop of color that requires multiple swipes to actually show up — boy was I wrong.

Read on for everything you need to know about Saie’s newest addition to the category.

Fast Facts

Price: $28

$28 Best for: Great color payoff

Great color payoff My rating: 4/5

4/5 What we like: Pigmented and dewy finish

Pigmented and dewy finish What we don’t like: Not the easiest to swipe on without the brand’s brush

Saie SuperSuede Baked Powder Blush

On Feb. 25, Saie extended its blush lineup: alongside its Dew Blush, the beauty brand has introduced the new SuperSuede Baked Powder Blush. This isn’t your average powder blush — it’s designed to melt into the skin, giving that soft, diffused color. With six shades, from the soft baby pink Bella to the warm golden brown Ciao, there’s something for every vibe, whether you’re into a barely-there flush or something a little bolder.

What makes SuperSuede different is how it’s made. Instead of just pressing pigment into a pan, Saie’s starts with a pillowy, whipped formula that’s placed on a terracotta disc, wrapped in cloth, and baked using traditional Italian techniques. The result is a silky, talc-free powder that somehow feels weightless but still lasts all day. Plus, it’s packed with squalane and jojoba esters to keep your skin hydrated, kaolin clay to prevent caking, and mica and silica for that natural, blurred finish —so you get the soft-focus effect without any dryness.

If you already love Dew Blush, SuperSuede is meant to be its perfect match. You can wear it on its own, layer it over the liquid formula for extra intensity, or even use it to set your look.

The Reviews

Rachel Lapidos wearing the shade Ciao. Rachel Lapidos

“I’ve always been a liquid or cream blush person, but I love Saie — so I was really excited to see what their take on a powdered one would look like. I used the brand’s new Powder Blush Brush to apply the pigment to my cheekbones and was immediately in love. It goes on looking like it’s your natural flush — like cloud skin in blush form. It’s subtle and romantic without being too bold or light (though you can easily build it on for a higher color payoff), and it stays put all day long. All of the shades are stunning, but I’m particularly obsessed with Ciao, a warm bronze that delivers the perfect ‘blonzer’ hue in just a few swipes.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty and lifestyle editor

Faith Xue wearing the shade Bella. Faith Xue

“I have to admit, I'm not usually excited by powder blushes — I prefer cream or gel formulas, mostly for the sheen they leave behind and how easy they are to use. But Saie's Supersuede surprised me. I applied the shade Bella with a soft angled brush and couldn't believe how seamlessly it instantly blended into my skin. I have trouble with other powder blushes, which either disperse way too much pigment at first or appear cakey. But Saie's version added the prettiest veil of color. In fact, I was able to apply multiple layers, and the finish never appeared too pink or unnatural. Instead, it gave a soft flush of velvety color that reflected light without looking strobe-y or powdery. The finish is more of a soft candlelit glow, rather than glisten-y or glossy — I love how the pigment is so subtle, which allows me to control the color payoff without overdoing it. Now, I can't wait to try all the other shades — and I might just be a full-on powder blush convert.” — Faith Xue, beauty director, BDG

Daisy Maldonado wearing the shade Mia. Daisy Maldonado

“Powder blush and I had beef, I can’t even lie. Perhaps it was a feud of my own doing, as the last time I used powder blush religiously was circa 2017 when ultra matte routines were king. The patchy, cakey look was enough for me to want to pratically swear off the category altogether for the next few years. When I got Saie’s new blush in the mail, I instantly played around with the product and did a swatch test. The pigment was definitely there, but it wasn’t as pigmented as my go-to liquid and cream formulas. Still, the payoff was impressive for a powder. When I reached for my brush I noticed that it didn’t pick up pigment as well as I hoped it would, making me do a few more dips in product until I achieved my desired flush. On my skin, it looked creamy and dewy, a finish I never thought would be possible with a powder. I fell in love with how juicy it looked and how much easier it was to build coverage.” — Daisy Maldonado, beauty writer

The Verdict

Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta popularized the technique of layering powder under liquid blush for extra grip. Saie’s new SuperSuede blurs those lines: the velvety finish smooths over skin without clinging or looking cakey, which is something I can’t say for most powder blushes I’ve tried. That alone made me rethink my powder-blush skepticism, and I have a feeling it might do the same for you.