When you think about tennis legend Naomi Osaka, you likely envision her hitting 125-mph serves, shuffling around a court in front of thousands of fans, or smiling for a picture with a giant trophy in hand. She does, after all, have seven Women’s Tennis Association singles titles to her name, including two wins at the U.S. Open.

In 2019, Osaka was ranked as the No. 1 women’s singles tennis player in the world. It was only a few short years later, in 2023, when she achieved another lifelong dream of hers: becoming a mom.

Only six months postpartum, Osaka made a comeback to the sport — now with her daughter, Shai, cheering her on. This journey of balancing motherhood with being a professional athlete is the subject of her new documentary, Naomi Osaka: The Second Set, which premieres Aug. 24 on Tubi.

Osaka gave Bustle an exclusive look at her glam routine as she got ready for the documentary’s premiere Aug. 18 at the Roxy Cinema in New York City. The evening included hair, makeup, last-minute jewelry decisions, and plenty of snacks.

Below, Osaka shares what it was like behind the scenes.

“Right earring or left...? Need help deciding.”

1 / 2

“A quick peek at my accessories [and glam] for the evening.”

“My team and I deciding if we stick with the headpiece or scrap it. @themartyharper is my hair guru and @kjmoody styled me for this premiere.”

1 / 2

“A little bit of watermelon while I get ready for the premiere. [And] how cute are these tennis-themed macarons? I had to take a few home for Shai Shai and her nanny.”

“Starting to feel real! Thank you, Tubi and Nike, for the best evening ever!”

“Selfie check with that good lighting before I put on my final look.”

“Polaroid for the mems.”

1 / 2

“Did I mention Gayle is that girl? Can’t wait to see her at the U.S. Open.”