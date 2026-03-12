The National Women’s Soccer League season kicks off on Friday, March 13, and there is a ton of excitement for what’s to come. Investment and audiences are flocking to women athletes in record numbers, securing almost $400 million in expansion fees since 2023 and seeing record-breaking attendance in 2025. The league’s growth is happening rapidly, and two more teams are joining in the 2026 season — Boston Legacy FC and Denver Summit FC — which will officially double the size of the league since it launched in 2013.

If you’re new to women’s pro soccer, it can feel daunting; you want to watch, but you don’t know where to start. In that case, this list is for you. From former players who offer an inside perspective on the game, to journalists who have been covering the NWSL for years, to content creators who offer an informed fan perspective, there are tons of social media accounts to help you stay informed.

Don’t forget to follow the Supporters Groups for your favorite NWSL team, too: Cloud 9 for Gotham, PodeRosas for Angel City, Boston ISA for the Legacy, and more. They’ll have all the necessary info regarding fan engagement and what’s happening locally with regard to the clubs.

The NWSL season kicks off between the Washington Spirit and the Portland Thorns, and you can watch games on CBS Sports, ESPN, Scripps-owned ION and Prime Video, and NWSL+, the league’s domestic direct-to-consumer streaming platform.

Former Players

Sam Mewis is a former player for the United States Women’s National Team and the NWSL’s North Carolina Courage and Kansas City Current, who retired in 2024. She hosts the Mewis Squared pod with her sister Kristie (also a former USWNT and NWSL player, who spent the majority of her career with the Houston Dash), and runs The Women's Game media network at Men in Blazers. Mewis is always unafraid to stick her neck out on social issues like LGBTQ+ advocacy and racial justice, as well.

Christen Press and Tobin Heath are married former USWNT and NWSL players who host the RE-CAP Show podcast. Their content is a mix of education about the game, insight into what it’s like being a player, and glimpses into their personal life. The pair is also known for their strong stances on LGBTQ+ rights and trans allyship.

Journalists & More

Meg Linehan is a women's soccer writer for The Athletic and the co-host of the Full Time podcast alongside Tamerra Griffin and Jillian Sakovits (both of whom you should also be following). Linehan has been covering women’s soccer for over a decade, and is often the go-to source for breaking news and commentary on the league.

Jenna Tonelli is the NWSL writer for Sports Illustrated who always has her finger on the pulse of what is happening in the world of woso. She writes the Jenna’s Sources newsletter, which covers everything there is to know about NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Sarah Spain is the host of the Good Game with Sarah Spain podcast. The daily show covers all women's sports, including the NWSL. Spain opens with the latest news in women’s sports before bringing on guests, who have included USWNT legends Julie Foudy and Abby Wambach; Meghann Burke and Tori Huster of the NWSL Players Association; and Gotham FC goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

Lesley Ryder is a journalist covering the sport for Defector and for her own platforms. She also runs Gal Pal Sports with her wife, Emily Anderson, a digital community on Instagram and TikTok, through which they cover the NWSL via hilarious memes and videos.

Fan Accounts & Podcasts

André Carlisle is a fabulous follow on Bluesky, where he mixes memes with sharp jokes, cutting social observations and, of course, a lot of women’s soccer. Carlisle also co-hosts the Hey Spirits pod, a Washington Spirit fan podcast, and writes a newsletter centered on women’s soccer on Beehiiv.

The Shea Butter FC podcast is a women’s soccer podcast that centers Black women and their perspectives on the sport, co-hosted by Sylvs and Skye. In addition to their podcast, they post soccer content and commentary on Bluesky.

The Diaspora United podcast is hosted by Carlisle and Courtney Stith and focuses on Black women in the global game. Plenty of Black women playing internationally who also play in the U.S. league.

Coach Jackie J is a content creator with nearly 750,000 followers on TikTok. She makes content about all women's sports, but women's soccer is definitely her first love.