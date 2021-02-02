Nike's Latest Sneaker Design Is Totally Hands-Free

There's major news in the shoe world: Nike's GO FlyEase hands-free sneaker is the brand's first design that requires zero assistance to put on, and was created with accessibility in mind.

The sneaker, which is available online on Feb. 15 for $120 for Nike members, is the latest addition to the brand's FlyEase collection, a line of shoes designed specifically for accessibility. The FlyEase technology debuted in 2015 with a wraparound zipper that allowed people to put on and take off the shoes with just one hand. The GO FlyEase takes this design the next level with its first completely touch-free model for easy-on, easy-off functionality — no zippers or laces (or even bending down) necessary.

The sneaker is tailor-made for people with disabilities or those who otherwise have trouble bending down or tying their shoes. To put the shoes on, all you have to do is step into the body of the sneaker for it to lock into place. And when you're ready to be barefoot again, remove the shoes the same way you often take off your other footwear — use your toes to slide the shoe off your opposite heel.

The ease comes from a hinge that flexes to allow the sneaker to open into two parts: the sole and upper, and the heel. A tension band props the shoes open so that once you take them off, they're positioned to slide back on just as easily.

If this easy-on, easy-off system sounds like the makings of a loose shoe, rest assured: The tension band and supportive heel work to hold your feet securely in place while you're on the go, so the GO FlyEase will work for everything from daily activities to your most intense workouts. It's not a bad choice aesthetically, either — take your pick from three color palettes, including pastels, black with blue and red accents, and a dark gray, teal, and purple. And, if you've grown accustomed to comfy slippers during your time in lockdown, the on-and-off ease of these is surely appealing.

The sneaker is currently available on an invite-only basis for certain Nike Members, and will be widely available to the public later in 2021, according to Nike.