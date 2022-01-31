Fitness
The fitness platform aims to allow users an easy way to analyze their performance.
Getty Images/ martin-dm
On Jan. 31, Peloton introduced its first optical sensor-based tracker: the Peloton Heart Rate Band, a heart rate monitor that goes on the forearm and offers users an easy way to view their metrics during workouts. Read on for everything you should know about the device.
Peloton
Peloton’s Heart Rate Band is specifically meant to track your heart rate, pulse, and Strive Score, the latter of which is the fitness platform’s metric for how long users spend in different heart rate zones.