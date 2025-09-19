People On TikTok Swear By This Spooky, Unexpected Alarm Sound

Forget about waking up to a simple beep or a predictable ringtone on your phone. This fall, it’s all about rising with flair and starting your day on a dramatic note. All you need to get started? Some loud opera music, of course.

On TikTok, creators have been setting their morning alarms to play “Overture” from The Phantom of the Opera. This gothic organ riff is the perfect way to kick off spooky season, and it’s also guaranteed to wake you from the dead of sleep.

On Sept. 4, creator @keilahasminithumbs posted a clip with the song playing in the background. Her caption read, “Fun fact: This is the alarm that I wake up to every morning. It makes me feel like I’m Dracula awakening from his coffin.” The clip now has nearly 10 million views and over 1.5 million likes.

In her comments, someone said, “I just changed it, tysm for this life-changing idea.” Another wrote, “Please tell me you sleep on your back and slowly sit straight up when you hear it.” In another viral post, @celeryclimax shared the perfect example of what it would feel like to wake up to this song. The clip shows them waking up with their arms outstretched — something that seems so fitting for this dramatic tune.

Choosing Your Alarm For Spooky Season

When fall arrives, you can go in one of two directions in terms of your aesthetic. Either you’re a pumpkin spice, apple orchard, scented candle girlie, or someone who can’t stop talking about Halloween. (OK, fine. You can totally be both.)

In the world of alarm clocks, it’s possible to lean into the former with the help of a Hatch alarm, which you can program to play the cutesy “La, la, la” song from Gilmore Girls. It’s the perfect way to feel like you’re greeting the day in Stars Hollow.

For something spookier, setting your ringtone to The Phantom of the Opera seems equally seasonal, but because the tune is so very gothic, it brings a whole different vibe to your morning routine. Instead of a quaint “la la la la la,” you’ll hear “DA, da da daaaa” — and it’s bone-chilling, in the best way.

This Is Guaranteed To Wake You Up

While it’s a fun way to celebrate the season, “Overture” from The Phantom of the Opera can also wake up the heaviest sleepers who need a little something extra to stir. One minute, you’re snoozing and dreaming. Next, you’re being pummeled by the sound of thunderous organs.

On Sept. 9, creator @kaitnotbishop posted about trying the alarm clock idea, and noted how they have “never woken up so quickly” or “sat so straight up” in their entire life. They went on to say, “This is how I will be waking up from now on.”

One commenter said, “I’ve been doing this for about a year now, and it’s genuinely helped me wake up quicker in the morning. One downside is the tiny heart attack every time I hear the first note, though.” Another joked, “I [tried it] too!! I literally shot up, and my volume was up so high. I thought it was my time.”

If you set your volume to the max, “Overture” is bound to get you moving in the morning, but playing this song is also just a fun way to shake up your routine, especially for fall. Imagine rising from your bed, donning a robe, and sweeping through your home, just like the phantom does in the Palais Garnier opera house. Sometimes, it’s fun to be a bit spooky.